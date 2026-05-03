OU baseball loses 10-5, rubber game on deck vs. Florida

The winning a series business for OU baseball will come down to a Sunday rubber game after Caden McDonald hit a pair of home runs and drove in six en route to a 10-5 Florida win Saturday at Kimrey Family Stadium.

Oklahoma starter Cameron Johnson was forced to exit the game after throwing a couple of warmup pitches before the second inning. And with his exit, went the momentum of the game.

At the time Oklahoma led 2-0 following a Jaxon Willits two-run double in the opening frame.

“I think he’s alright. The doctors will take a look at him on Monday and we’ll see what the diagnosis is. His MCL was a little bit tired this week. He threw his bullpen and everything was good. I don’t know if it happened in the first inning. He waved us off and then came over and sat down. Maybe it got tight. I don’t know,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson. “I think that’s kind of where we lost the momentum.”

Michael Catalano relieved Johnson and worked out of the second inning, allowing just a run. Then McDonald’s night began. His first big fly of the night came in the form of a three-run shot to dead centerfield in the third to give the Gators their first lead of the day, 4-2.

“That’s what it was, 100 percent,” Johnson said. “Michael Catalano came in and struggles through the first a little bit. Third inning he gets two quick outs and all of the sudden he loses it.”

Ethan Suroweic added a two-run single one inning later to extend the Gators lead to 6-2.

Oklahoma didn’t go without opportunities

In the bottom of the fourth, Camden Johnson’s third hit of the night scored a pair of runs to cut the deficit to two. But again it was McDonald. This time on the defensive end. The sophomore right-hander pitched four innings and struck out four, escaping a bases loaded jam in the fifth.

“That’s what I was telling them in the coaches lounge. We need to figure out how to get this guy out. That was really electric. Two home runs and a double. He covered every pitch. Got in some leverage counts too. He didn’t miss fastballs. We got in some leverage counts tonight and missed some fastballs. That’s baseball,” said Johnson.

Oklahoma loaded the bases again in the eighth but Brendan Brock grounded out to third to end the inning. The Sooners stranded 10 on the base paths Saturday.

“We gave ourselves a chance. Last night we got the big hit. The whole game would have changed if we had one of those big hits. Pretty amazing. That’s the way it was most of the night,” said Johnson.

Deiten LaChance hit a solo home run to left field in the ninth.