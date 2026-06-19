OU baseball: MCWS Championship Game 1 moved to 2 p.m. on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series Championship between OU and North Carolina has been moved to 2 p.m. CT due to expected inclement weather.

There is a strong chance of rain on Saturday night in Omaha, which led to the game being moved up from 7 p.m. CT. The game will still be broadcast on ESPN. This will likely change some OU fans’ travel plans, though, as many Sooner fans were planning to drive up on Saturday morning.

Game 2 of the MCWS Championship Series is still expected to take place at 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC. And if there is a Game 3, it will take place at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Monday.

Stay tuned on SoonerScoop.com for all of your MCWS and OU baseball news.