OU Baseball: Meet the Sooners, time to head to Arlington

Wake up, babe, college baseball is starting for OU.

What? How? Okay. Here goes.

Oklahoma opens the season Friday morning versus Texas Tech at Globe Life Field taking part in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. They’ll play Oklahoma State in an early season Bedlam installment Saturday (3 p.m.) and close out the weekend against TCU on Sunday night (6 p.m.).

The Sooners head into the 2026 season looking to extend their streak to five consecutive bids to the NCAA Tournament after making it to the Chapel Hill Regional final a season ago, blending 23 newcomers, and a highly touted freshman class, with a host of familiar names like Trey Gambill, Jason Walk, Jaxon Willits, Dayton Tockey and Kyle Branch.

Something we know

Skip Johnson and the Sooners will be tested. Early and often. And even that might be putting it lightly.

As noted by D1Baseball.com’s Mark Etheridge, the Oklahoma schedule stands as one of the tougher slates in the country. While loaded, the early season kickoff against a trio of former Big 12 foes isn’t the kind of test Johnson and the Sooners will shy away from.

Quite the opposite in fact. It’s a good measuring stick of what’s to come following a fall ball experience that excited many inside the program.

“There’s no doubt about that. I just want to play with some energy. Play exciting. Play hard. This weekend will test where we’re at. It’ll give us a barometer of where we’re at,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing is and all we can ask from those guys is effort. That’s the only thing we can control. Can’t control anything else.

“See if they can not get too high or not get too low. Stay even-keel. Nobody knows what’s inside a man’s heart. You can have all these projections all you want but you can’t measure what’s inside a man’s heart. You’ve got to go out there and get after it and let the chips fall where they may.”

We also know

This roster looks different than in years past. The Oklahoma staff sought after more power in the lineup and it’s certainly there on paper and it’s thanks in part to what the transfer portal brought to Norman.

Camden Johnson looks to start at third base after transferring from Wichita State where he hit .325 last season. Deiten Lachance and Brendan Brock arrived via the junior college ranks where they combined for over 45 home runs and 175-plus RBIs. They’ll both see playing time behind the plate. Mississippi State two-way star Nolan Stevens showed some pop at the plate in the fall.

Dayton Tockey hit seven home runs in an injury-shortened first year in Norman. Jaxon Willits and Jason Walk hit nine bombs a piece last season and return as the team leaders trailing only the graduated Easton Carmichael a season ago.

I don’t think we’re going to sit here and predict Oklahoma will field one of the best power lineups in the country, but I do think you’ll see a line up that can lean into the big fly more than it did last season.

Unknowns on the mound can be scary

But damn are they talented. Skip Johnson enters his ninth season in Norman and will be replacing his entire weekend rotation for the fourth time since 2020. I suppose it’s a good ‘problem’ to have.

But what we don’t know is exactly that.

Cameron Johnson gets the ball in the Sooners opener. It’s such a cliche line, but it also rings true. There’s many, including his head coach, that believe Johnson can become the next big thing on the mound for OU. If you look up at the end of the season and Oklahoma is hosting a regional, it’ll most likely be because of someone like the talented left-hander and what he’s doing on Friday nights.

UNLV transfer L.J. Mercurius makes his Sooners debut on Saturday versus Oklahoma State. He struck out 58 over 11 starts last season for the Rebels earning All-Mountain West honors. Sunday, the Sooners will turn to true freshman Cord Rager. Yes, you read that right. He’s listed at 6-foot-6, 237-pounds. No word if Jason Witten has been by the baseball offices.

The Sooners bullpen is a major TBD

It’s not a matter of who as much as it is a question of how the pieces will fit in the puzzle.

There’s a number of arms that you are already familiar with. Think: Reid Hensley, Jaden Barfield, Michael Catalano, Jason Bodin and Gavyn Jones. There’s also a batch of arms that will get plenty of opportunity. Think: Mason Bixby, Drew Rerick, Brisco Smith (very intriguing!), Isaac Williams, Nick Wesloski and Jackson Cleveland.

So many options. And everyone can’t pitch. This we know. But it sounds as if Johnson and the Sooners are dedicated to giving guys the opportunity.

Even better news is it’ll be figured out by the third inning of the season opener in the Crimson Corner game thread.

It’s so good to be back.