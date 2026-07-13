OU baseball MLB Draft recap, eight selected; looking to the future

The Major League Baseball Draft was kind to OU, the defending national champions.

For the third straight season, Skip Johnson’s program produced eight draft picks or more. OU has had at least one player drafted every year since 1970. And at least one player selected in the top 10 rounds every year since 2011.

Outfielder/utility Brendan Brock was the first Sooner to hear his name called. Brock was selected in the third round by the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Seven Sooners followed during Sunday’s Day 2 of the draft, with a pair of fifth-round selections in shortstop Jaxon Willits going to the Los Angeles Angels and pitcher LJ Mercurius headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Catcher/Infielder Deiten Lachance was a sixth round selection by the Cleveland Guardians. Third baseman Camden Johnson (9th round) and pitcher Cameron Johnson (15th round) were drafted by the Chicago White Sox. Pitchers Mason Bixby (14th round) and Nate Smithburg (18th round) were drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oklahoma has seen 56 MLB Draft picks under Johnson and 323 in the program’s history.

SIGNEES WITH DECISIONS AHEAD

Oklahoma signee Savion Sims waited to hear his name called longer than expected. Ultimately, Sims was picked in the seventh round by the Cleveland Guardians. It’s unknown what his plans are moving forward but it’s believed the Guardians will need to pay more than the pick’s slot value of $280,900.

Choctaw High School product Josiah Kemp was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 12th round.

Georgia Premiere Academy shortstop Cameron Jackson went in the 14th round to the Los Angeles Angels. Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.) outfielder Aemed Nasser a 15th round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

East Central Community College pitcher Ryan Nelson was taken in the 19th round by the Cincinnati Reds.

The eight MLB Draft picks tied for fifth-most in the 2026 draft. Georgia led the two-day draft with 13 selections. That was followed by Arkansas (12), Arizona State and UCLA (10) and Georgia Tech, OU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss with eight.

WHAT’S INTERESTING

As good as the Major League Draft treated OU baseball, it seems equally as positive to look at what the Sooners are projected to be getting back when they start their title defense.

Over the last few days pitchers, Gavyn Jones and Jason Bodin along with outfielders Dasan Harris and Jason Walk have all announced their intention to come back to school, joining the previously announced return of the Sooners weekend rotation of Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski.

The Sooners bullpen will be bolstered by the return of Brisco Smith, Kadyn Leon and Jaden Barfield to the fold. Caylon Dygert and Hayes Melville join the program from UT-Arlington through the portal. Dygert could figure into a midweek starting role.

It’s easy to dream about a starting outfield unit that includes Harris and Walk along with Tennessee transfer Jay Abernathy. Oklahoma also adds Vaughn Coleman from Cal State Northridge after starting 47 games last season and posting a .297 batting average with 10 home runs.

INFIELD NEW AND OLD FACES

Kyle Branch returns at second along with sophomore-to-be first baseman Connor Larkin and a blend of newcomers in Carson Brumbaugh (Arkansas), Dylan Champagne (Jones College), Sawyer Farr (Texas A&M), Jax LaGrand (Cisco College), Kameron Yearsley (John A. Logan College), Anthony Quigley (NW Florida State College) and Grayson Childers (Queens) joining from the portal.

Behind the plate, Oklahoma will return Gunnar Dillard who served as back up this season. Also, Pittsburgh transfer Sebastian Piscreta and freshman signee Jack Brenner (Fond Du Lac, Wisc.).

The biggest question for the Sooners heading into the fall will be what they do on the left side of the infield with the expected departures of Jaxon Willits and Camden Johnson.

The Sooners 2026 signing class brings notable names Sooners fans will become familiar with over the next few years. Highlighted by names such as Anthony Del Angel (MaxPreps New Mexico Player of the Year) and Jason Amalbert (a top-ranked player in New Jersey) along with Tuttle High School’s Hunter Watson (Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year).