OU baseball: One down, one to go, Sooners take Game 1 in Lawrence, 8-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — OU baseball will wake up on Sunday one win away from Omaha.

The Sooners did – well – what they’ve done over the last two weekends in the NCAA Tournament, behind a trio of home runs and a Cord Rager outing for the ages in a 8-1 victory over Kansas on Saturday night at Hogland Ballpark in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Super Regional.

Dayton Tockey’s fourth inning three-run home run – his fifth in the last eight games – extended the Sooners lead to 4-0. One inning later Camden Johnson tagged a two-run shot followed by a Trey Gambill solo tater.

But the story of the night, besides a Sooners team that is finding hits often at the exact right time, was Sooners freshman left hander Cord Rager.

RAGER SIX SCORELESS INNINGS

A week after posting his longest outing in a Sooners uniform in the Atlanta Regional versus The Citadel, Rager matched those efforts with six innings of scoreless ball, allowing one hit and striking out six.

You’d be hard pressed to realize the Sooners left hander is just a freshman through his first two starts in the NCAA Tournament. In a pair of starts versus the Citadel and now at Kansas, Rager has thrown 12 innings and struck out 14 while allowing just three runs. Most importantly he’s attacking the strike zone — early and often.

“Just the growth. It’s pretty special as a freshman arm to go at Division I hitters like he does. He’s not scared of anybody at all. You can tell by his presence on the mound. I mean look at the guy. Would you be terrified of facing this guy? I would. I have been. He’s grown up and matured a lot. It’s really cool to see,” said Oklahoma first baseman Dayton Tockey.

While it was Tockey’s fourth inning blast that gave Oklahoma the four-run cushion, it was OU left fielder Brendan Brock’s throw in the first inning that really settled Rager into the game.

OU DEFENSE SET THE TONE EARLY

After hitting the second batter of the game, Augusto Mungarietta laced a single to left. Brock came in charging on the ball and unleashed a perfect throw to Camden Johnson at third base for the second out of the opening frame. A tone was set.

“That play was huge. It just gave me a little relief. I didn’t want to let any runs score at all. Just having that great throw there took a little bit off. It made me feel a lot better for sure,” said Rager.

Rager worked around a two-out error in the second with a strikeout. He avoided any damage in the fifth following a leadoff walk, retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. A dominant performance in a hostile environment that left no one in the OU dugout surprised.

“It’s the process. Just getting better every week. I attack hitters. That’s who I am. Not afraid of anybody so just go out there and compete. Work the process and it works,” said Rager. “That’s how it’s always been. I’m just a guy that goes out and competes. Work hard and compete. The confidence is there. I believe we can win it all. It works.”

And that works for Oklahoma who is a win away from college baseball’s mecca.

SOONERS BATS ARE WHITE HOT

OU head coach Skip Johnson has been on the other side of it before. A routine play not made and the floodgates open to a big inning. That’s where it all started for Johnson’s Sooners in the fourth inning Saturday night.

After Tyson LeBlanc booted a routine ground ball that could have ended the inning, Oklahoma pounced on Kansas starter Dominic Voegele.

Dasan Harris opened the scoring, bouncing into a fielder’s choice. Dayton Tockey followed with his fifth home run in the last eight games. Special stuff for the senior first baseman who went from February 28 to May 16 without a run batted in. He now has eight RBIs in the NCAA Tournament.

TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE OPPORTUNITY

The name of the game this time of the year.

“We’ve been on the other side of it a lot this year,” said Johnson following the win. “Making an error and giving up four. Dominic is really good. I watched him pitch as a freshman. He’s going to be a great pro when he goes to pro baseball. He made one mistake. That’s the game of baseball. Sometimes you hate it for that. Sometimes you love it when you’re on the other side.”

And Johnson’s club was certainly on the right side of it in the Super Regional opener.

Oklahoma backed up the four-run fourth with a three-run fifth extending the lead to 7-0. Camden Johnson pounced on 3-2 pitch, sending it over the right field fence. Two hitters later, it was Trey Gambill that blasted a solo shot to center.

The power surge continued Saturday, Oklahoma has now hit 31 home runs in its last 12 games.

Brendan Brock added an RBI single in the seventh.

ONE WIN AWAY

Oklahoma and Kansas return to Hoglund Ballpark on Sunday for Game 2 of the Super Regional. The Sooners would clinch their second trip to Omaha in the last four years with a win and will give the ball to another freshman arm in Xander Mercurius.