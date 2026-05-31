OU baseball pounds The Citadel, 15-5, advances to Atlanta Regional final vs. Georgia Tech

OU baseball will stay around for awhile at the Atlanta Regional after a 15-5 trouncing of The Citadel in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.

Now the fun begins with an evening regional final against No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech. The Sooners will be tasked with knocking off the Yellow Jackets twice to reach a super regional for the first time since 2022.

Jason Walk opened the scoring on the third pitch of the game with a solo shot to right. A swing and sign of things to come for an Oklahoma offense that exploded for 14 hits with its season on the line, going 10-for-24 with runners on base.

The Sooners scored five in the third and seven in the fourth to open a 13-0 lead after three and a half innings. Kyle Branch reached base four times from the Sooners nine hole. Brendan Brock finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

After loading the bases with no outs in the top of the third, Brock and Dasan Harris each delivered two- out, two-run singles. One inning later, the Sooners sent 11 to the plate, scoring seven in the frame which proved to be the knockout blow.

WESLOSKI QUIETLY IMPRESSIVE

For the third consecutive game in the Atlanta Regional, Oklahoma sent a freshman pitcher to the mound.

And boy did Nick Wesloski deliver. The freshman righty did exactly what Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson needed him to do. Eating up innings with ground ball outs.

Wesloski threw a career-high 105 pitches over the course of seven innings, allowing just five runs (three earned) on six hits and four strikeouts.

The lone Bulldog hitter to find real success against Wesloski was Christian Stratis. He hit a two-run home run in the fourth and a two-run single in the sixth.

Reid Hensley and Jaden Barfield each pitched an inning, recording the final six outs in the game.

In a sense, it’s a best case scenario for the Oklahoma pitching staff that will now be tasked with taking down one of the best offenses in the country. Not once but twice.

WHAT’S NEXT

Well it depends on how you look at it. The road isn’t particularly easy. Oklahoma will need to beat the Yellow Jackets twice. With the ‘if’ game schedule for Monday.

The Sooners are expected to start left hander Cameron Johnson. He hasn’t pitched this weekend, yet. There’s plenty of arms available at Skip Johnson’s disposal if OU is to climb the mountain in front of them.

The Sooners found themselves in a 3-3 game on Saturday night at the halfway mark before Georgia Tech ran away with a 9-3 victory. The OU pitching staff walked 10 on the night.