OU baseball: Jackson Cleveland's ninth inning; Nick Wesloski's opportunity

OMAHA, Neb. — Even a day after OU closer Jackson Cleveland slammed the door shut on a Georgia ninth inning comeback bid to send the Sooners into a Wednesday night national semifinal, the talk around Tuesday’s practice kept coming back to the late-inning heroics.

A microcosm of what this Oklahoma baseball team is all about.

“That’s who he is. He’s a smaller guy who’s probably been told most of his life that he can’t do it, and he’s an overachiever. He’s a baseball player who pitches. Throws five or six different pitches. He’s a really fun kid to be around, a leader,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said of his closer. “He really gelled when he first got here last September when we started intrasquads and practice. Fit right in with the guys who were back from last year and just took it in stride. He’s pitched in some big games. He pitched at OU when he was at Lamar, so he’s seen this kind of environment. And we’ve had pretty good luck with pitchers we’ve gotten from Lamar, so it’s been really good.”

Undoubtedly Cleveland wanted the ball in the ultimate high-leverage postseason moment. With two on in a one-run game in the top of the ninth and two of the most feared batters in college baseball due up, Cleveland stood tall against Georgia’s Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson.

“With Phelps, I got behind, came back, and gave everything I had on that last fastball to get him,” Cleveland said. “It was either him or me, and it turned out for me. With Jackson, I just got lucky on the last pitch. I threw a hanging slider and thank God it wasn’t the curveball, otherwise he probably would’ve hit that a little farther.”

CLEVELAND KNEW BY THE SOUND OF THE BAT

For a second it looked as if the reigning SEC Player of the Year had delivered a go-ahead three run home run. Cleveland stood in the middle of the diamond unfazed. He knew by the sound of the bat. The wagon was about to be unhitched.

“I knew it would be an out just from the sound of it. We use the same bat, so I’ve gotten pretty accustomed to how the bat sounds,” Cleveland said on Tuesday following the Sooners workout at Bellevue East High School. “I’d say it’s more about competitiveness. You want to face the best guys. Coming into that moment, you get to face one of the best lineups again and we’re on the biggest stage. It’s pure adrenaline and being competitive.”

SOONERS TURN TO ANOTHER FRESHMAN ON WEDNESDAY

It’s unconventional. It’s unorthodox. Oklahoma is riding with the horse(s) that brung ‘em. Johnson confirmed after practice on Tuesday it’ll be a third consecutive freshman that will get the ball Wednesday night in the Sooners national semifinal.

On the heels of classmates Cord Rager and Xander Mercurius who have combined to throw 14.1 of the 18 innings in Omaha and going 2-0 with 17 strikeouts and only three earned runs, it’ll be Nick Wesloski who will make just the second start of his career.

“No, I mean, it’s the same Sooner baseball we’ve been playing all year. No matter if there are five fans or 50,000 fans in the stands, we’re going to go out and trust Skip to put us in the right position. It’s just baseball,” Wesloski said.

No pressure, kid

“I’ve always had a mentality that I’m going to go out there and just pitch the way I know how,” Wesloski said. “I know I’ve got stuff, I know I can pound the zone. So going out there and just knowing I’m the best player on the field and having that sort of mentality, no matter who’s in front of me, I’m just going to go out there and try to pound the zone, execute my pitches, and if they hit it, they hit it. All I can do is throw the next pitch.”

Johnson and the Sooners turned to Wesloski to make his first start two weeks ago with its season on the line in an elimination game against The Citadel. All he did was deliver a career-high 7.1 innings in a 15-5 win.

Unfazed by the moment. A theme of the Oklahoma pitching staff (and team) during this magical run to college baseball’s Wednesday night final four appearance.

But to get these kind of performances – ON THIS STAGE– from freshman arms? Man.

“Yeah, it is a little bit, but it’s more about that it’s the right guy. He’s worked for it. It’s special because you see the future of our program. Those guys work extremely hard, and hopefully the older guys can back them up if something goes awry,” Skip Johnson said.

WILLITS LEADERSHIP

Something that might have gone unnoticed in Monday night’s win certainly needs to be celebrated. It was a momentum shifting play in the Georgia half of the fourth.

After Kenny Ishikawa’s solo home run cut the Oklahoma lead to 3-1, Ryan Wynn followed with a double into the left field corner. It felt as if the mighty Bulldogs bats were awakening after being silenced by Xander Mercurius the first time through the line up.

Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits recognized the moment. All those mindless defensive drills serve a purpose. He called for a quick pick at second base.

“The first pitch he was on second, he was doing a five-step lead, and on his fifth step he still had his chest facing third. And he went 0-1. So, I’m, like, well, I’m not going to it with an 0-1 count. But if he throws a ball here we’re going to run a pick,” Willits said.

THE OPPORTUNITY ARRIVED

“He threw a change-up in the dirt, and I’m, like, man, now’s the time now’s the opportunity,” Willits said. “So we ran a quick pick. And I feel like all the times that nobody wants to work on that in the fall when it’s 100 degrees and everybody’s complaining that we have to do team defense for 45 minutes, it all came together in that one play.”

A symphony to the ears of head coach Skip Johnson.

“That’s one of those things you hope they get. He realized in that moment it was a big out. We talk about it as coaches: pay attention, make it game-like, all those things that matter. You never know when a big out like that happens,” Johnson said. “It was a big moment for us, gave us a little momentum, and I think (Brendan) Brock hit a home run the next inning.”