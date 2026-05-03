OU baseball run-ruled, 13-2, drops series to Florida

For four innings, OU baseball found itself in a closely contested rubber match.

Then the Gators hit a home run. Then another. And another. And for good measure a couple more of that. Florida hit seven home runs Sunday afternoon making for an enjoyable getaway day for those that will be boarding a flight back to Gainesville this evening.

A 13-2 run-rule in Norman on Senior Day. Gulp.

“I don’t know if the ball was fair or foul but that’s where it started,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson following the Sooners run-rule loss.

That was all the way back in the top of fifth. After Oklahoma had clawed itself back into the game in the bottom of the fourth on a Deiten LaChance solo shot, Hayden Yost’s fifth inning home run was just a sign of things to come. Lucky perhaps for Florida. Wind-aided and bleeding back into fair territory. Unlucky for Oklahoma.

“The first base umpire has got the ball and he lost the ball. Then the home plate umpire said it was five feet fair. Five feet? You know exactly it’s five feet fair?” said Johnson.

Three different pitchers didn’t record an out in the inning. Four different Gators went yard, including Yost’s blast that started the terror of frame.

When the dust finally settled it was ugly: Eight runs on five hits. Ethan Suroweic’s three-run blast extended the Gators lead to 6-2. Karson Bowen’s two-run blast – his second of the day – made it 8-2. Landon Stripling added a solo shot for good measure.

“Guys weren’t ready coming out of the bullpen,” said Johnson. “They threw 30 pitches on Friday and hadn’t bounced back like that. They did at Vanderbilt but they didn’t do it this week. We could never figure out how to get an out.”

LONG BALL THE SEPARATOR

On a day when the wind is blowing out at Kimrey Family Stadium, it’s almost imperative to get the ball in the air and give it a chance to fly out of the yard.

“We started to swing at everything,” Johnson said. “The wind was blowing out for us just like it was for them. And just never got the ball up in the air; We hit balls on the ground. Swinging away at pitches we normally don’t. Trying too hard. When you try in this game you fail.”

Florida used the wind to its advantage, powering seven balls over the plate. OU was able to muster only seven hits all day.

“The biggest separator for the last two games were with me on they got hits. We had the bases loaded yesterday twice and don’t get a hit,” Johnson said. “That’s the biggest separator in the whole deal. We lost that game in the fifth inning.”

NEXT UP

No. 15 OU (30-16, 12-12) heads to Fayetteville for a three-game series versus Arkansas next weekend.