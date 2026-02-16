OU baseball run-rules TCU, 12-2, wins Shriners Children's title

Here’s a thought exercise, OU baseball fans.

Think of the most perfect outcome you could possibly script out for Oklahoma’s opening weekend in Arlington. Okay, did you think about it? Now take that and times it by ten. Then maybe add a couple more fantasies and you still might not be close. It was that good.

Oklahoma perfect opening weekend closed with a 12-2 rout of No. 10 TCU in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown championship game Sunday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

True freshman Cord Rager attacked the Horned Frog lineup from the jump, going five innings and allowing just two hits and a run while striking out eight.

Oklahoma’s offense? Well, they did what they’ve done all weekend. Deliver. Nolan Stevens delivered his first hit as a Sooners to open scoring in the first. Camden Johnson’s first home run as a Sooner one inning later extended the OU lead to 4-1. Kyle Branch’s first big fly of the season put the exclamation point on the weekend, capping a four-run fifth inning with a three-run shot to left.

RAGER MIGHT BE A PSYCHO (the good kind)

That’s the only way I think I can describe it. True freshman Cord Rager making his college debut in his home state and he sort of shoved. If there were any nerves you certainly couldn’t tell, opening the game by striking out the side in the first.

When he found trouble in the second with a pair of runners in scoring position and no outs. Rager navigated through it like a guy that had been there before, limiting the damage with the always timely fly ball for the first out in the inning and an infield pop up, strike out to retire the side.

Chase Brunson started the Frogs third inning with a leadoff single. Rager responded with back to back strikeouts before Sooners catcher Deiten Lachance gunned down Brunson trying to steal second to end the frame.

In his final inning of work, Rager worked around a pair of walks with a fly ball to left and his eighth strikeout of the night.

A strong start to his Sooners career.

WEEKEND NOTES

*Oklahoma outscored former Big 12 foes Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU by a combined score of 32-6 over the three game weekend in Arlington.

*Senior LF Trey Gambill was earned Shriners Children’s College Showdown Most Outstanding Player after going 4-for-7 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs and six walks.

*Staring pitching was special this weekend: Cam Johnson, L.J. Mercurius and Cord Rager combined to throw 16.1 innings, allowing 8 hits, 3 runs (2 earned) and 31 (!) strikeouts.

*Five different Sooners hit six home runs on opening weekend: Trey Gambill (2x), Brendan Brock, Dayton Tockey, Camden Johnson and Kyle Branch

* Sooners offense over the three game weekend: 32 runs on 34 hits and 18 walks. Not bad for Skip Johnson and company.

NEXT UP

Oklahoma (3-0) will stay around Arlington for a Monday night game at Globe Life Field versus New Mexico State. First pitch set for 6:30p.