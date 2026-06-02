OU baseball: Sooners Super Regional schedule at Kansas set, beginning Saturday

OU and Kansas will begin their best of three Super Regional at Hoglund Ballpark at 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

It’s the Sooners first Super Regional appearance since 2022, following a dramatic 24 hours in Atlanta in which OU came back not once but twice to knock off No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech.

Senior Dayton Tockey played the role of hero in Monday’s Game 7 victory, blasting a 10th inning walk-off home run 454 feet over the batter’s eye at Ross Chapman Stadium. It was the Sooners first walk-off victory in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

Tweeted out the wrong pic earlier. It was higher up the batter’s eye than I thought. pic.twitter.com/DPjpCgwzHf — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 2, 2026

MERCURIUS, LACHANCE, WILLITS NAMED ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

OU pitcher LJ Mercurius, catcher Deiten LaChance and shortstop Jaxon Willits were named to the Atlanta Regional All-Tournament team. LaChance, who hit .318 with two home runs and seven RBIs, was named the Regional’s Most Outstanding Player.

Mercurius pitched seven scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just three hits versus The Citadel and Georgia Tech with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Willits collected six hits in 13 plate appearances and drove in four RBIs in the Regional, knocking in the tying run in the ninth inning of Oklahoma’s dramatic win on Monday with a single to right field. He also walked four times.

LaChance continued his hot streak at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in seven runs, opening Monday’s winner-take-all with a two run home run over the scoreboard in left field. He’s led the Sooners recent power surge, smashing a team-leading 14 home runs since April 9.

FIRST LOOK AT THE HAWKS

Big 12 regular season and tournament champion Kansas (45-16) has been one of the best stories in college baseball this season.

Dan Fitzgerald’s club moves into its first super regional in program history this weekend following an undefeated run through the Lawrence Regional, dispatching of SEC brethren Arkansas with 11 unanswered runs in the Regional final on Sunday.

The Jayhawks won the Big 12 title outright this season with 22 league wins. It was the first regular season conference championship for Kansas since 1949 (Big Seven) and only the fourth in school history (1923, 1924, 1949). Kansas won seven consecutive Big 12 series and is the first Big 12 team with 20 conference wins in back-to-back seasons since Nebrasksa in 2000 and 2001.

SUPER SERIES SCHEDULE (best of 3 series)

Game 1: Saturday, June 6 (5 p.m.)

Game 2: Sunday, June 7 (5 p.m.)

Game 3 (If necessary): Monday, June 8