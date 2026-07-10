OU baseball stays in family; MLB Draft preview

OU baseball is staying in the family to fill out its coaching staff following the surprising departure of Todd Butler to Florida in days following the school’s third national title.

Thursday night, D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers reported Skip Johnson will hire his son Tyler from Dallas Baptist to serve in a similar role alongside his dad in Norman. Tyler Johnson spent the last year on Dan Heefner’s staff as the Patriots recruiting coordinator and assistant coach following a stint as head coach at McLennan Junior College, where he was also an assistant for the previous five seasons. He went 131-55 overall at McLennan and led the program to back-to-back NJCAA World Series appearances

Over his six years at McLennan, 44 players earned all-conference honors, and seven were selected in the MLB Draft.

It’s believed he’ll work with Sooners catchers in Norman, along with serving as the recruiting coordinator to fill a void left by Butler’s departure. Particularly in the junior college ranks, that proved fruitful for the Sooners en route to the national championship this past season.

Notably, Deiten Lachance, who played for Johnson while at McLennan.

Following the Sooner national championship victory, SoonerScoop.com’s George Stoia caught up with Tyler on the field at Charles Schwab Field.

“It’s pretty incredible. It really is,” Tyler Johnson said. “It kind of sums up all the stuff that my dad and my mom – and really all of us – have been working on. Just them together, trying to pour as much as possible into these kids. It’s been cool seeing all of that pay off.”

Now the Sooners will defend its national title with two Johnsons in the Sooners dugout.

MLB DRAFT WEEKEND

Oklahoma baseball is in store for an interesting weekend with the Major League Baseball Draft, starting Saturday. While the defending national champs aren’t expected to add to its first-round total, four first round picks in the last seven years, there are a number of Sooners that will hear their name called over the next two days.

Perhaps no one did more for their individual draft stock over the Sooners magical run in Omaha than catcher Lachance. Lachance is projected in the third, fourth or fifth round, after earning a spot on the College World Series All-Tournament team. Anyone that followed his story is well aware of Lachance’s second half power surge, hitting a home run in 18 of the Sooners final 34 games. He went from unranked to No. 103 on MLB.com’s prospect rankings.

BUSY WEEKEND AHEAD

Brendan Brock (.302, 13 HRs) is listed at No. 112, third baseman Camden Johnson is ranked No. 116 and Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits is ranked one spot behind at No. 117.

Willits was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player, going 13-for-26 during the CWS, including five multi-hit games.

LJ Mercurius checks in on the MLB prospect 250 at No. 186. He was excellent for the Sooners out of the bullpen, throwing 22.1 innings with 21 strikeouts in the postseason including 5.2 innings in the Sooners national championship clinching victory over North Carolina.

Sooners closer Jackson Cleveland and outfielders Trey Gambill and Jason Walk could also hear their name called at some point.

Good news for Oklahoma is the fact it will have its entire starting rotation back next season.

Oklahoma signee Savion Sims is one of many in the Sooners 2026 signing class that is expected to hear his name called. Sims ranks No. 85 in the prospect draft list.