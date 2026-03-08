OU baseball sweeps Santa Clara with 8-6 win, now 14-2 overall

OU baseball finished a weekend sweep of Santa Clara with an 8-6 victory Sunday at Kimrey Family Stadium.

Jason Bodin picked up his first win of the season, working three innings of relief and striking out a career-high six.

Deiten Lachance and Alec Blair powered the Sooners offense, combining to go 5-for-8 with five RBIs and three extra base hits.

The Sooners improve to 14-2 on the season and dip into conference play for the first time next weekend when they host Texas A&M.

BLAIR GETTING MORE COMFORTABLE

It’s going to be hard to keep Blair out of the lineup. The freshman turned in a 2-for-3 afternoon Sunday, tying his career high with three runs batted in. On the weekend, Blair went 4-for-8 with 4 RBIs and two walks.

“I wouldn’t say there’s been any change, I just play baseball now. I’ve had an opportunity to master my craft. And I’ve been working really, really hard. I think I’ve always felt comfortable even on double-days when I would come from the basketball gym to here. I saw some results today, and it was good,” said Blair.

Blair hit the ball hard Sunday, stroking his first career triple and plating a run in the third. His fifth inning double extended the Sooners lead to 6-4 as part of a three-run frame to reclaim the lead.

It’s beginning to look a lot like many projected when the 6-foot-6, 200-pound freshman arrived in Norman.

“The more and more you can play him the better he’s going to get. You’ve got to be able to play him to do that,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson. “And you also have to win baseball games.

“He’s going to be a special player. But he’s raw. There’s a lot of things that he still needs to get tightened up. He’s going to get stronger. He’s like a freshly-born giraffe. Going to be really, really special one day. The one thing he does is he has really good hand-eye coordination. Kind of like Steele Walker had. It’s kind of amazing when you watch him at times.”

BODIN LEADS THE BULLPEN

Bodin turned in a career outing Sunday, throwing a career-high three innings and striking out a career-high six. Johnson thought it was Bddin’s best outing in a Sooner uniform.

“Bodin was really good. Probably the best he’s ever been here. He was ‘dial-pitching.’ That’s why we kept him in there. You just start riding those guys when they are ‘dial-pitching,’” said Johnson.

In total, Oklahoma used six arms on Sunday. Cord Rager threw three innings as the starter before giving way to Reid Hensley. Bodin bridged the gap to Gavyn Jones followed by Kadyn Leon and Jackson Cleveland, who picked up his third save of the season.

OU struck out 15 Santa Clara batters in the series finale.

NEXT UP

OU (14-2) welcomes UT-Arlington Kimrey Family Stadium on Tuesday before opening up Southeastern Conference play next weekend versus Texas A&M.