OU baseball: Three storylines ahead of national semifinal matchup vs. UGA

OMAHA, Neb. – It’ll be OU-Georgia part II on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Thanks in part to the freshman pitching of Oklahoma with a side of closer Jackson Cleveland, the Bulldogs will need to beat the Sooners twice over the next two nights to advance into the Men’s College World Series Championship Series.

Let’s take a look at three storylines going into Wednesday night’s national semifinal.

Starting pitching has propelled the Sooners, Bulldogs to a Final Four appearance

It was Cord Rager that led the charge in Oklahoma’s 9-0 victory Saturday over Alabama. The seven scoreless performance was just the Sooners third shutout ever in Omaha and the first since 1975. Xander Mercurius followed in the Monday night winner’s bracket victory over Georgia, posting career high(s) in innings (7.1) and strikeouts (9). Georgia has seen elite pitching as well during its stay at the MCWS. Joey Volchko tossed a complete game four-hitter with a career-high 15 strikeouts in the Bulldogs opening win over Texas. Cade Aoki threw 113 pitches despite taking the loss on Monday night. Dylan Vigue and Justin Byrd combined on a four-hit shutout with UGA’s season on the line in a 2-0 win on Tuesday night over Texas.

Surely the bats play a bigger role on Wednesday night

With winds expected to be blowing out, Charles Schwab Field should play a bit smaller than it has so far this week. Who takes advantage of that?

Oklahoma’s power surge has led to 38 home runs in its last 15 games. Georgia led the country in home runs this season as a team.

As we get to the end of both team’s starting pitching and this game likely falling into the laps of each teams bullpen, I’d expect some runs to be scored Wednesday night. Perhaps it’s more about survival on the mound than it is expecting superb pitching from either side.

Monday night’s 4-3 Oklahoma win was the first loss for Georgia this season when holding a team to less than five runs.

Speaking of bats … Will Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson catch fire?

They are two of the premiere hitters in the sport of college baseball yet haven’t really broken out, per se, while in Omaha. Daniel Jackson’s lone hit came with a solo shot off Xander Mercurius in the eighth inning on Monday. Phelps went 2-for-5 against Texas on Tuesday, but the production at the top of the Georgia has been manageable and OU starter Nick Wesloski hopes to keep it that way going into Wednesday night.

ODDS AND ENDS

*Oklahoma’s pitching is in a relatively good spot. Of course, the Sooners will turn to another freshman in the starting role Wednesday. But you’d have to think names like Gavyn Jones, Nate Smithburg from the left side are available. And Kadyn Leon, Jason Bodin, Mason Bixby are good to go from the right side.

* Jason Walk has extended his on base streak to 19 games, a team best.

* OU held UGA to 0-12 with runners on and 0-3 with runners in scoring position, with those three instances coming in the final two innings.