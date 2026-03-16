OU baseball wins wild rubber game, 12-11, takes series from A&M

OU baseball won the rubber game 12-11 on Sunday at Kimrey Family Stadium, taking the conference opening weekend series from Texas A&M.

In a game that featured a combined 23 runs, 26 hits and four errors, it’d be easy to figure it was a spring-like day with the wind blowing out. However, the truth was quite the opposite.

With the wind blowing in from the north at about 45 miles per hour, the conditions were some of the worst I’ve seen for a baseball game in Norman.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen the wind this bad for a baseball game. To say it’ll be a factor is putting it lightly. People shouldn’t be outside. pic.twitter.com/6SRZAPIzY0 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 15, 2026

Even when Oklahoma opened a 6-0 lead through the first two innings, you knew the weirdness was bound to take hold at some point.

In the end, Skip Johnson’s club leaves its first conference weekend with a pair of wins, even while not playing its best ball. That’s a good sign of what’s to come. Lessons learned are surely easier with a series win in their back pocket.

“I didn’t think it’d be a 12-11 game with the wind blowing in at 40 or 60 miles per hour. But you never know. We learned a valuable lesson. You have to get your outs on time. Every time we didn’t get an out or they got a leadoff hitter he scored,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson. “It was tough conditions to play today for both teams. I really thought our kids came out and willed their way to a win.”

STARTS AT THE TOP

Oklahoma’s top four hitters in the lineup went a combined 9-for-18 on Sunday, driving in 10 runs and responsible for six runs scored.

Trey Gambill defied odds blasting a two-run home run down the right field foul line in the third. He finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Camden Johnson led the Sooners with three hits on the day, taking an eighth-inning walk to bring in the game’s winning run. Jaxon Willits returned to the lineup going 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

A glorious return for Willits who served a one-game suspension Saturday following his controversial ejection in the series opener.

“We played a team that’s a solid team. But we feel like we are better than them. We felt like if we played like ourselves, played our brand of baseball we’d be in a good spot at the end of the weekend,” said Willits.

Despite Oklahoma going 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the series finale, Oklahoma found answers each time Texas A&M played themselves back into the game. Following a four-run third inning, Gambill delivered a two-run home run to extend the lead back to 8-4.

After posting a tally in the fourth and fifth inning, Oklahoma answered with a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh without putting the ball in play. Camden Johnson was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded. He reached base five times Sunday. Willits brought in the second run of the inning with a five-pitch walk.

A different kind of run manufacturing but important nonetheless.

“Anytime you can win two out of three at home it’s huge. There’s no doubt about that, especially against A&M. They are a good club. They’ll be at the forefront of our conference for sure,” said Johnson.

SURVING THE EIGHTH INNING SCARE

Oklahoma led 11-7 heading to the eighth. A relatively comfortable four-run lead turned not so comfortable after Kadyn Leon walked the leadoff batter and hit Terrence Kiel.

That’s when Johnson turned to veteran reliever Jason Bodin. After a Cade Sorrell RBI single cut the lead to three runs, Bodin bounced back with a strikeout. But Oklahoma couldn’t officially close the door. Gavin Grahovac wore an 0-1 pitch to load the bases. And it was Jake Duer who then cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run double. A game that was comfortable had turned upside down with a four-run eighth.

“You go back and look at the deal. He put himself in that when he hits the guy (Grahovac). Then he makes a good pitch. It’s down and away but you credit that hitter for hitting the ball where it’s pitched. Even though we’re playing no doubles and it still gets in there. How does that happen? We’re playing where we are supposed to. That’s baseball. It’s not a perfect game. It’s an imperfect game. This is a day that you can really see it,” said Johnson.

LARKIN STARTS RALLY

If the depth of this team is going to be a strength, look no further than freshman Connor Larkin who entered the game in the top of the eighth. In his first plate appearance since March 8, Larkin shot a one-out single through the Aggies defensive shift. Pinch hitter Dasan Harris drew a four-pitch walk. Trey Gambill followed with a hard-hit infield single to first ahead of Camden Johnson’s game-winning walk.

It was a collective team effort that ultimately led Oklahoma to prevailing with the weekend series win.

“How about Connor? For him to go in there,” Johnson said. “His first swing was on time and then all of a sudden he hits a ball through the shift. That was huge. It was huge. Really proud of Connor for that. He’s a good player. He’s young and he’s going to continue to get better and develop.”

NEXT UP

Oklahoma (17-2, 2-1) heads out for a week on the road with a midweek game at Southeastern Louisiana and a three-game series at LSU next weekend in Baton Rouge.