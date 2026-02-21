OU baseball with another dominant outing, run-ruling Coppin State, 24-0

OU baseball scored and then just kept scoring on Saturday afternoon at Kimrey Family Stadium, run-ruling Coppin State 24-0 for the second time in as many days.

The numbers coming out of the first two games of the series are gaudy. In total, Oklahoma has scored 46 runs through the first two games, scoring at least a run every frame they’ve sent a batter to the plate but one.

If you need an example of the mismatch? Look no further than reserve infielder Myles Davis who entered the game in the fourth inning and hit a pinch-hit grand slam followed by a two-run double the very next inning. Davis finished the day going 2-for-2 with six RBIs.

Drew Dickerson led off the Sooners second inning with his second home run in as many days, driving a ball over the right field fence. Freshman first baseman Connor Larkin made his first-career start, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored.

It’s the first back-to-back 20+ run outburst for Oklahoma since 2005. The Sooners have now scored double-digit runs in the first six games of the season for the first time since 1998.

The Sooners have walked 30 times in the series, following an eye-popping 16 walks in the second game of the series Saturday. They drew 14 walks in the home opener Friday.

Bad news for Coppin State? They play again on Sunday at 11 a.m.

MERCURIUS, SOONERS BULLPEN SHARP AGAIN

Oklahoma starter L.J. Mercurius was dominant, again Saturday. Simply put, he overpowered the lowly Coppin State offense that might walk out of Norman with more balks as a team than runs scored.

Mercuirus finished the afternoon working five innings, allowing a hit and striking out seven.

Trent Collier made his Sooners debut in the sixth, retiring the side in nine pitches. Nathan Smithburg also made his OU debut after seeing his first season in Norman cut short by Tommy John surgery. Very cool.

NEXT UP

Oklahoma (6-0) closes out the weekend series versus Coppin State on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. Freshman pitcher Cord Rager is slated to take the ball on Sunday morning at Kimrey Family Stadium.