OU baseball: Xander Mercurius embracing the moment

OMAHA, Neb. — Sometimes the OU pitchers talk about it while sitting around the dorms. It’s unique what they’re accomplishing. The arms of Sooners freshmen pitchers Cord Rager and Xander Mercurius have played leading roles in helping Oklahoma get to the Men’s College World Series.

It was Cord Rager in the Sooners MCWS opener that provided the heroics, serving a career-high seven shutout innings. His eight strikeouts against Alabama matched a career high of which he’s done four times this season.

Rager, who stands at 6-foot-6, hadn’t gone more than five innings in a game prior to the NCAA Tournament but has now produced three consecutive starts of six innings or more.

MECURIUS’ TURN ON THE BUMP

The stage won’t be too big for Mercurius. He’s relishing the moment.

“Yeah, you know, we have some nights in the dorm rooms, for sure, talking about it, you know, we’re really doing it together. And hopefully that’s what we get to do for a long time,” Mercurius said on Sunday following the Sooners off-day practice at Bellevue East High School. “I’m not scared of nobody. I mean, I’m not the tallest guy out there, but I mean, I can go out there and do what I do. I trust my stuff, and I know I’m pretty good.”

A matchup that will take center stage on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field. Georgia heads into the winner’s bracket after a 7-1 dispatching of Texas on Saturday night thanks in part to a school-record 15-strikeout performance from starter Joey Volchko.

It’s the Bulldogs bats that have played a larger role in Wes Johnson team’s success, carrying them to the SEC regular season title. There might not be an award in college baseball that All-American catcher Daniel Jackson won’t win this season. Georgia’s 52 wins heading into Monday night is a school record along with an NCAA-leading 174 home runs this season.

It’s a terrifying lineup for opposing pitchers. But Mercurius remains steadfast in his approach ahead of the biggest start of his career.

“I’m ready for this. This is what I dreamed of,” Mercurius said. “Georgia’s a really good team. They got a lot of big guys over there, little big dogs, but it’s nothing I’ve never faced before. You know, I’m up for the moment. I can’t wait. Honestly, it’s going to be a great time.”

SOONERS REUNION IN OMAHA

On Saturday night members of the Sooners 2022 College World Series runner-up squad were in attendance. John Spikerman and Kendall Pettis made an appearance on the Oklahoma radio broadcast.

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said he was appreciative of his former players coming back to support his current squad.

“I get really emotional about it. When I saw them last night, I had tears in my eyes. I got tears in my eyes right now thinking about what they did and the accomplishment that they made, and that they wanted to come back and watch us play. It was really big. I talked to (John) Spikerman and Carter Campbell in the airport this morning. They loved every bit of it. Spikerman is on the DL right now, or injured reserve, whatever you call it. But it’s important that they left a mark on this program, and really, as a head coach, that’s all I ever want to do is leave a mark on a program instead of a job vacancy,” Johnson said.

PARTY ON THE PJ

Former head football coaches Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops were in the house along with current women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk and men’s basketball coach Porter Moser. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was also in Omaha on Saturday night.

“It was huge. It was big. Seeing Barry Switzer and Bob (Stoops) and Jennie (Baranczyk) there was huge. All those guys, they pull for you. I’ve always said this since I came to work here 10 years ago: it’s like a family-owned business, and that’s the way Joe Castiglione made it,” Johnson said. “President (Joe) Harroz texted me last night and said, ‘Congratulations.’ I thanked him for the opportunity they gave me, and I’m really thankful for that and thankful for those guys to be there. And Bob (Stoops) gave me some advice. He said, just stay out of their way — with another explicit in there — and I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ So it’s always good.”

And it’ll continue to be good if Johnson’s Sooners continue to play the way there are currently.