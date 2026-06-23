OU baseball's improbable run to the national title is the greatest in Sooner history

OMAHA, Neb. — OU has won 47 national championships. But none was more improbable than the one it won on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.

The Sooner baseball team completed maybe the most remarkable run in college baseball history, beating North Carolina 13-2 in a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Men’s College World Series.

A month ago, on May 19, this team hit rock bottom. A 6-2 loss to LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament had many thinking this team’s season would be over in a week.

Wrong.

OU took down No. 2 Georgia Tech in regionals, No. 15 Kansas in Lawrence in super regionals and beat No. 7 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia (twice) and No. 5 North Carolina (twice) on its way to the program’s third national title. According to PEAR Ratings — known for its advanced college baseball analytics — Oklahoma’s 2026 run is the hardest path to a title in the sport’s history.

It also has a case for the best in school history, which has plenty of incredible national championship runs.

A football school, all seven of Oklahoma’s national titles are great in their own right. But the 2000 run is probably the most improbable, starting the season ranked No. 19 in the country. Coach Bob Stoops winning a title in just his second year as head coach with a JUCO transfer quarterback in Josh Heupel made for a run that will forever live in Sooner lore.

The softball program has had some amazing runs in Patty Gasso’s tenure. The first one, in 2000, comes to mind. They started that season ranked No. 8. In 2017, the softball team won the title as a No. 10-seed and had some memorable wins — including a 17-inning win over No. 1 Florida in the champ series.

How about 2017 men’s golf? That group had a great run to the program’s second national title, beating No. 7 Baylor, No. 3 Illinois and No. 5 Oregon. That was one of the most talented golf rosters in program history, with multiple future pros.

The 1994 OU baseball team probably deserves to be in the discussion. The Sooners went 8-0 in the postseason, taking down Texas in Austin and Georgia Tech in the national title game.

But none of those title runs were as improbable as this one. This Sooner team started the season unranked. It jumped into the top 10 early in the season, but after finishing the regular season 31-20, dropping its final four SEC series. That led to them getting the hardest draw in the NCAA Tournament, having to go to Atlanta and face the most prolific offense in college baseball history.

That’s where this run began. And man, were there some memorable moments along the way.

Dayton Tockey’s walk-off in Atlanta. Cord Rager mowing batters down in Lawrence. Xander Mercurius shoving against the best home run hitting team in the country in the CWS. Jaxon Willits shattering the school record for hits in the CWS with 13. Deiten LaChance’s 18 home runs that all came after April 9. Dasan Harris, who started his career as a walk-on, making multiple sensational catches in Omaha. He had 18 RBIs in the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Branch having the biggest hits of his career in the CWS champ series after starting 0-for-11. And LJ Mercurius — who was pulled from the starting rotation for his little brother — closing out the national title.

And that’s what makes this run so special. The run itself — taking down the ACC, Big 12 and SEC champions — is incredible. But it’s the stories of this group that make it that much more insane. Whether it’s three true freshman pitchers leading the way on the mound, the Mercurius brothers and their mom becoming Sooner legends, having four JUCO players in their lineup, or a coach who is beloved by his players and fanbase.

This was a run for the ages, full of stories Sooner Nation won’t soon forget. It’s the greatest in OU history.

Yesterday is dead. But today, June 22, 2026, will be remembered forever.