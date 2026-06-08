OU baseball makes its reservations for Omaha, back to the MCWS

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the second time in five years, OU baseball is going to Omaha.

Even after a 15-hour rain delay and sleeping on an 8-1 lead that extended the second game of the Lawrence Super Regional into Monday, the wait was worth it in the 13-2 victory that punched their ticket to the Men’s College World Series.

Had you told any Oklahoma baseball fan this is where the journey would take them, they might’ve laughed at you. No one could have predicted this. The Sooners entered the NCAA Tournament having lost four consecutive series heading into the SEC Tournament. They lost to LSU, making for a short stay in Hoover. Then they were sent to the Atlanta Regional against No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech.

Dayton Tockey said it’s a family. Trey Gambill never stopped believing. Skip Johnson gets emotional when you talk about it. This team wasn’t supposed to climb this mountain after finishing 11th in the Southeastern Conference.

THE DIFFERENCE A FEW WEEKS CAN MAKE

What got into these Sooners, outscoring Kansas 21-3 (8-1, 13-2) over the two-game sweep, punching a ticket to the program’s 12th appearance in Omaha?

“I think it was a mentality,” said Oklahoma left fielder Trey Gambill, whose solo home run in the eighth put an exclamation point on the Sooners’ 13-2 win Monday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. “Every season there are ups and downs — it’s just baseball, and sometimes you just can’t explain it. We went through that kind of lull for the last month or so, but when we were able to break out of it, we were really, really good.”

Forget a breakout. Oklahoma beat down the door and stole everything this weekend in Lawrence. Five different Sooners hit a combined seven home runs in the Super Regional. As a team? They’ve hit 35 home runs in the last 13 games, with 18 of those coming in the NCAA Tournament. Read that once. Then read it again. You aren’t dreaming.

The Sooners started a pair of freshman hurlers in Cord Rager and Xander Mercurius.

Prior to a lightning delay on Sunday night, Oklahoma separated itself from Kansas with a six-run second inning. Dayton Tockey’s sixth home run in his last nine games extended the Sooners’ lead to 8-1 before the game went into a delay and was called for the night.

“Everybody the past few weeks, man,” an elated Tockey said. “It’s been unbelievable. It’s been a really good time. We’ve had so much fun with each other. And we’ve shown so much love for each other. We are never going to give up on each other and that will continue through next week and whatever comes after that.”

MINDSET AND MENTALITY

And it’s because of that mindset and mentality that Oklahoma is one of the final eight teams left standing with reservations for the Greatest Show on Turf.

“One of our goals is to go back to Omaha and we talked about going it at the beginning of the season, since the first meeting we had,” coach Skip Johnson said. “We don’t talk about winning the first game, even though we start talking about pitch to pitch as we go through that. But it shows you what the University of Oklahoma is about, you know? It’s about winning. It’s about tradition and all the guys that have played here. Coach Seymore. Coach Cochell. You think about the players that played here. Bobby Witt. Joe Jordan.

“All I want to do is make sure that our team respects the game and respects the program. When I leave here, I want to leave a mark on the program, not just a job vacancy. That probably makes me as proud as anything. Look at our coaching staff. Reggie Willits? Played at the University of Oklahoma. Todd Butler? Played at the University of Oklahoma. Britt Bonneau? Played at the University of Oklahoma. Russell Raley? Played at the University of Oklahoma. You think they don’t care? They care a lot.”

MERCURIUS WANTED THE BALL

On Monday morning, Johnson received a text message from Xander Mercurius. Even after 42 pitches the night before, Johnson’s freshman wanted a message to be known: He wanted the ball.

Crazy? Maybe. Doable? No doubt. But there were a certain number of parameters that needed to be looked at before sending the freshman right-hander back on the mound.

“You get that text message from Xander, and you know, he wants to win, but we have also got to look at some things, too<‘ Johnson said. “There’s not a pitcher on our staff that I don’t watch the bullpen. So we’ll immediately know if something’s wrong and it’s like, ‘Hey man, how is he?’ (Britt Bonneau) was like, ‘Oh, he’s really good’. So I talked to him a little bit before. Talked to our trainer and he said, ‘Man, I think he feels really good. He’s loose.'”

Mercurius picked up where he left off, working a clean top of the fourth, setting the foundation for what was to come out of left-hander Nate Smithburg.

SMITHBURG’S CAREER DAY

All the redshirt sophomore did was give Johnson and the Sooners a career-high 3.2 innings, silencing a powerful Kansas offense to one run on a solo home run.

A storybook return to the mound for Smithburg, who underwent Tommy John surgery after just a lone bullpen appearance upon his arrival to Norman in 2025.

“He goes to Dr. (Keith) Meister and has Tommy John surgery,” Johnson said. “He was there all year long for those kids. Worked extremely hard with our trainer, Mel. Unbelievable kid. He was in the bullpen with those guys all year last year. Had a little setback through the fall and just kept going out there. You never know who’s going to make the most important pitch or get to make the most important at-bat.

“Talk about it at the beginning of the season, but they don’t believe you. You know everybody is friends with you playing intersquad games and then you have to start making a lineup. It gets hard. They’ve been really good.”

Jason Bodin needed just one pitch to close the door on the Jayhawks in the eighth. Jackson Cleveland worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to send the Sooners back to the Bluecollar Boardroom.

QUOTABLE

#Sooners 2B Kyle Branch will be joining brother Kolby (Georgia) in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/IKw1u4zwD4 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 8, 2026

“It’s been the same all year. We know what we have with each other, and I think we got to put it on full display this weekend. We’ve talked about getting back to that team that everyone saw in Globe Life. We know that team got a lot of hype, but we knew we were the same team the whole year. Getting to put it all together, with the camaraderie that we have, has just made it even stronger the past two weeks,” said second baseman Kyle Branch.

#Sooners LF Trey Gambill hit a pair of HRs in the Lawrence Super Regional adding the exclamation point to Oklahoma’s 13-2 win on Monday with a solo shot in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/8ZJQ0SFPYg — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 8, 2026

“I think the biggest thing the coaches can bring for us at this point is our demeanor. In these big environments, people can get way too high, and that can lead to them getting way too low. Skip does a great job of keeping us right in the middle. Whether we win or lose a game — like dropping a game at Georgia Tech — we can come back from that, because we try to stay right there in the middle, one pitch at a time,” said left fielder Trey Gambill