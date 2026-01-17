OU basketball brings the intensity but cannot snap the losing streak

The effort was there for OU basketball. For a good chunk of the game, the execution was there. But down the stretch, the Sooners couldn’t find the answer.

A familiar story with a familiar ending. OU so close in so many ways, but so far where it counts the most on the scoreboard.

OU went for the win but came up empty. Nijel Pack took a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds but couldn’t get it to fall in an 83-81 defeat to visiting Alabama on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU inbounded the pass with 4.1 seconds left. Xzayvier Brown fell down, Pack passed it to Mo Wague, who gave it right back to Pack. It was a decent look, but a very, very deep look.

The Sooners have now lost four straight games and are 1-4 overall in the SEC.

OU led 44-33 at halftime, ending the first half on an 11-0 run. Head coach Porter Moser asked for the team to bring consistent intensity, and it really did.

Brown led the way with 21 points, followed by Derrion Reid with 16 points and nine rebounds.

OU news/notes

*Porter Moser elected to go with a seven-man rotation. It was interesting. Although all players were made available to play on the SEC availability report.

It was just Jadon Jones and Kirill Elatontsev who saw time off the bench. Again, they gave it everything they had. But simply put, it felt like the team lost steam in the second half. The offense stagnated a bit. Bama was the fresher team down the stretch when it mattered most.

Up next

OK, OU (11-7, 1-4) went 0-2 in the two-game home stand. Now you switch it again, and it’s time for two on the road. Get it all started at South Carolina and close out the week at Missouri next Saturday.