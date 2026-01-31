OU basketball cannot get out of its own way, drops eighth straight

Different strategy, different mode of attack, but it’s the same depressing result for OU basketball.

Head coach Porter Moser tried to use a deeper bench, but nothing he is attempting to do is working. The bench didn’t really deliver, and the starters still looked tired in the final minutes.

A 14-point first half lead evaporated quickly, and OU faded down the stretch as it has so many other times this season.

The losing streak goes to eight in a 79-69 loss to visiting Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Moser is now 0-5 vs. Texas in Norman and 1-8 overall against the Longhorns.

This one is going to sting. Because this wasn’t a ranked opponent or anything like that. And OU got off to the 23-9 start. The Sooners play dipped a bit, and Texas rose up a bit, and it quickly changed.

Then OU had one its patented minutes-long of mistakes. OU led 61-55, and it turned into a disaster for the Sooners. Just like that for Texas, the Horns took control and never looked back. From the under eight media timeout is when the Sooners simply flame out time and time again.

There just really are no words for how quickly it all falls apart.

OU fans brought it Tuesday vs. Arkansas. Did so again Saturday against its Red River Rival. Nothing, 0-2.

Nijel Pack had 23 points but got tired down the stretch. Xzayvier Brown and Derrion Reid each scored 15 points.

Texas actually began the game shooting 2 for 12 from the field. The rest of the way? The Horns shot 28 for 37 (76%). Unreal but too real for Sooner fans.

“Fire Moser” were the chants at Lloyd Noble Center in the final seconds.

Up next

Another 0-2 home week leads to another two-game road week. OU (11-11, 1-8) heads to Kentucky on Wednesday and then Vanderbilt on Saturday.