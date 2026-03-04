OU basketball continues down its 'path,' rolls over Missouri

No, you’re not about to see OU basketball in the Last Four In for the NCAA Tournament from any Bracketologist.

Won’t even be in the First Four Out. But we’re going to say yet. Not yet.

The way OU is playing right now, though, just appreciate what this team and this staff have been able to do.

OU cruised to its third win in a row with a resounding 80-64 victory against visiting Missouri on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

A little get back for that excruciating 88-87 overtime loss in Columbia on Jan. 24.

There are a lot of things that feel different right now for this Sooners team compared to that one that suffered the ultimate gut-punch.

And Tuesday? It was the Jadon Jones show. Jones, one of five seniors honored before the game, had his best game as a Sooner. Not just with the points, but all-around effort.

Head coach Porter Moser was determined to not get beat on the boards again like how it happened at Mizzou. Jones was a big part of that. One big defensive rebound after another.

Jones had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his final regular season home game.

It was another banner shooting night for the Sooners, especially from 3-point territory. OU made 12 more 3-pointers. After beginning the evening 3-for-10 shooting, the Sooners found their groove the rest of the way. OU shot 62% from the field and 70% in the second half.

OU led by as many as 22 points in the second half (71-49). The ball movement was crisp offensively (18 assists). And the Sooners absolutely had active hands all evening defensively (8 steals).

OU had five players score in double figures.

Up next

Time for the final game of the SEC season. OU (16-14, 6-11) heads to Austin to take on Texas. The Longhorns took down the Sooners in Norman on Jan. 31. OU’s only hope is to, once again, just take it one game at a time. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Moody Center on Saturday.