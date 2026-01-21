OU basketball digs an even deeper hole, drops fifth in a row
You go on the road, and the last thing you want is a poor start if you’re OU basketball. But that’s exactly what happened.
The Sooners never led, trailed 11-0 and never one time took the lead. Instead, its loss No. 5 in a row as OU dropped an 85-76 contest to host South Carolina on Tuesday night.
Guard Xzayvier Brown continues to be a bright spot for OU, but that’s really about it. Head coach Porter Moser attempted to use more of a bench in the first half, but it yielded zero positive results.
OU trailed by as many as 14 points at 28-14 and worked the margin down to 37-36 in the final seconds of the first half. However, South Carolina made one at the buzzer, and OU never got closer than that three-point margin the rest of the way.
It’s going to be incredibly hard for the Sooners to do anything if Nijel Pack is going to continue to play the way he has. Pack scored a lot of late points, trying to help OU come back. Didn’t matter, and Pack ended with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Top 10
- 1New
Jordan Seaton
Front-runner emerges
- 2Hot
Duke sues Mensah
Wants to keep QB
- 3Trending
Final AP Poll
College Football's final Top 25
- 4
Fernando Mendoza
A run for the ages
- 5
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Race for No. 1 begins
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He went 2-for-10 from 3-point territory Saturday and followed that with an 0 for 7 performance in Columbia from downtown. That’s just not going to work.
Brown had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Tae Davis had 20 points, playing well after picking up his third foul with 18 minutes left. And Derrion Reid continued to play well, but that trio is getting zero help from everyone else. Reid had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Something has to change and change quickly.
Up next
OU (11-8, 1-5) is 0-3 on the road in the SEC and about to head away from Norman again. The Sooners are at Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday.