OU basketball digs an even deeper hole, drops fifth in a row

You go on the road, and the last thing you want is a poor start if you’re OU basketball. But that’s exactly what happened.

The Sooners never led, trailed 11-0 and never one time took the lead. Instead, its loss No. 5 in a row as OU dropped an 85-76 contest to host South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Guard Xzayvier Brown continues to be a bright spot for OU, but that’s really about it. Head coach Porter Moser attempted to use more of a bench in the first half, but it yielded zero positive results.

OU trailed by as many as 14 points at 28-14 and worked the margin down to 37-36 in the final seconds of the first half. However, South Carolina made one at the buzzer, and OU never got closer than that three-point margin the rest of the way.

It’s going to be incredibly hard for the Sooners to do anything if Nijel Pack is going to continue to play the way he has. Pack scored a lot of late points, trying to help OU come back. Didn’t matter, and Pack ended with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

He went 2-for-10 from 3-point territory Saturday and followed that with an 0 for 7 performance in Columbia from downtown. That’s just not going to work.

Brown had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Tae Davis had 20 points, playing well after picking up his third foul with 18 minutes left. And Derrion Reid continued to play well, but that trio is getting zero help from everyone else. Reid had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Something has to change and change quickly.

Up next

OU (11-8, 1-5) is 0-3 on the road in the SEC and about to head away from Norman again. The Sooners are at Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday.