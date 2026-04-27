OU basketball earns signing from G League center Akoldah Gak

OU basketball is dipping into the G League waters to find the center answer for next season. Akoldah Gak, who played for the Washington Wizards’ G League team this last season, is now coming to Norman.

Gak has signed with the Sooners.

Gak is 23 years old and originally from Australia. He will be 24 when he plays his initial game for the Sooners.

He averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season and shot 63% from the field. Gak averaged just under 17 minutes per game.

On March 2, 2025, Gak signed with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League. From there, Gak joined the Washington Wizards for the 2025 NBA Summer League. Gak was eventually invited to training camp and, eventually, added to the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate for the Wizards.

Gak signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards last October. He was then waived so that Skal Labissiere could return. Gak would continue with the Go-Go.

Former OU center Longar Longar is Gak’s uncle.

Will return (4)

Xzayvier Brown (1 more year)

Stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.2 rebs, 3.3 assts

Brown showed the move from St. Joe’s to OU was not too big for him. Time and time again, Brown was the one who wanted the clutch shot, came up big in the huge moments. Give him a summer to get stronger, and this time around? Nothing will surprise him.

Kai Rogers (3 more years)

Stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.9 rebs, 0.4 assts

Ignore the numbers, or at least most of them. Rogers showed in The Crown why he will be someone to watch for OU going forward. Four points and four rebounds followed by six points and eight rebounds. His development is going to be crucial going forward.

Derrion Reid (2 more years)

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rebs, 1.1 assts

Brown and Reid are going to be the key figures here. Reid, at times, showed what type of athletic freak he can be. That will need to be more consistent. As, too, will his ability to handle the ball. But he already has one OU memory that cannot be taken away with that overtime 3-pointer at Texas in the final seconds to secure the win.

Dayton Forsythe (2 more years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 assts

Numbers are a bit skewed when you think of his injuries. Forsythe was huge for OU during the final month of the season. Give him some healthy ankles, after the surgery, and watch what he can do. A Sixth Man who can give you starter minutes on a regular basis. A hometown kid sticking around for year No. 3, big shot in the arm.

OU portal commits (4)

Akoldah Gak, 6-11, 225, C

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.7 rebs

There is the mystery center that all OU fans have been wanting to know about. The Sooners are dipping into the G League to make this happen. Gak will be 24 years old when he suits up for his initial game. He will have one season of eligibility.

Pop Isaacs, 6-2, 182, G, Texas A&M (1 year)

Stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.6 assts, 2.5 rebs

Isaacs’ usage rate with the Aggies took a dip. However, when he was asked to play more minutes during his years at Texas Tech and Creighton? He delivered. The Sooners are banking on Isaacs being more than ready to rack up the minutes, points, assists and everything else. OU gets its big-time transfer portal guard.

Tyler Hendricks, 6-6, 185, G, Utah Valley (1 year)

Stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.9 assts

OU needed a shooter, another type of experienced guy coming off the bench. Hendricks checks both of those boxes. He shot nearly 45% from 3-point territory and had 12 games where he connected on at least three 3-pointers. He also averaged 1.2 steals and just under a block.

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal (4)

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst (Florida International)

*Jake Hansen

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story, after all, was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming (1)

*Gage Mayfield