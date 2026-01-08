OU basketball falls apart in second half, downed at Mississippi State

For any OU basketball fans still skeptical of what this year’s team is about, Wednesday is the perfect example.

The Sooners have looked better, but there is still a corner to turn. And that corner wasn’t about to be turned at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs took a tie game at halftime and ran away with the 72-53 victory against visiting OU at The Hump.

It is the first SEC loss for the Sooners.

Neither team could find any offensive rhythm in the first half, locked at 27-27. But the Bulldogs, and especially Josh Hubbard, found their groove when OU kept stumbling along.

A key stretch came with OU trailing 53-45, and Kuol Atak having a one-and-one. He missed it, and Hubbard drained MSU’s first three of the night for the first double-digit lead of the evening.

OU never really sniffed a comeback the rest of the way.

OU news/notes

*You knew it would be a long night based off what Mo Wague was doing. He fouled out in just 17 minutes and had just two points.

Just still in that process of realizing how vital it is that he is on the court.

*OU shot a woeful 15% from 3-point territory (3 of 20), and it wasn’t much better from the free throw line. Normally pretty solid there, OU was just 64% from the charity stripe (16 of 25). The Sooners were just 31% from the field overall.

*Xzayvier Brown and Tae Davis each had 13 points and seven rebounds. Brown had four assists. That total? The entire amount for OU on just a rough offensive night.

Up next

The mental grind of that two-game road stand for OU (11-4, 1-1). From Mississippi State now to Texas A&M. The Aggies are 12-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC, including a dramatic win at Auburn on Tuesday. Tip is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.