OU basketball falters down the stretch, now 1-2 in SEC play

Another lesson learned for OU basketball, but boy, it better actually start learning from them before it is too late.

A tight game for the first 35 minutes or so, OU simply had zero answers down the stretch. One missed shot after another. One turnover after another and, ultimately, another loss.

The first two-game road week of the SEC season, and the Sooners go 0-2, punctuated by an 83-76 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

OU led 70-69 before hitting a brick wall offensively. Foul trouble to Nijel Pack sort of played into things, but it looked like a tired team after dealing with the A&M press all game.

Pack was the highlight, but he couldn’t sustain it. He had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists but everything was short late in the game.

OU trailed 79-71 when Mo Wague finally made an impression. He scored five straight points, his only points of the game, to cut the margin to 79-76.

But the Sooners didn’t have an answer defensively and never scored again. Wague, for the second straight game, was saddled with foul trouble and only played 17 minutes.

OU news/notes

*You got an idea of what might be able to work for OU with Pack and Derrion Reid. Reid added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Reid has found a home with the corner 3-pointer, converting on four of his five attempts.

*Tae Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

*Bucky Ball took its toll. OU, usually sound with the ball, had 17 turnovers against the Aggies. That is not going to be a winning recipe on the road.

Up next

It’s a time to get right. But it won’t be easy. You’re going to see this a lot. Two games on the road, then two games at home. This home trip, though? Well, good luck. It’s going to start with Florida on Tuesday and then Alabama on Saturday. It was imperative to get one of these road ones, and OU (11-5, 1-2) simply did not.