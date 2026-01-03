OU basketball finishes strong to earn initial SEC victory

OU guard Xzayvier Brown just got his initial taste of SEC play. And if he ever doubted what he could do, those are long gone.

Saddled with foul trouble in the first half, Brown came alive in the second half when OU needed him the most.

He scored 19 of his 23 points after the break to help the Sooners to an 86-70 victory against visiting Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.

It was the SEC opener for both schools.

Brown began the game with a four-point play but picked up his second foul with 13:12 left in the first half. Had to sit back and watch, and OU did more than enough to weather that storm. The Sooners took a 43-41 lead at halftime.

OU was only up 65-62 with seven minutes left in the game but stretched it out. Forced a lot of ill-advised shots from the Rebels and were efficient down the stretch. Once again, just taking care of the ball. The Sooners only had seven turnovers.

As for Brown? Never picked up that third foul. Played his game in the second half and took control.

OU news/notes

*Foul trouble wasn’t really a thing for OU, and especially for Mo Wague. When he’s free to be Mo, we’ve seen what he can do.

He was everywhere, getting the rebounds, causing a mess on defense. That’s where he shines the most.

Wague finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds with three blocks.

*Another game where Kuol Atak provided that energy and production. It will be interesting to see what happens when other teams start to figure out how good of a shooter he is.

But right now? He is just having those spurts where if he makes one, he can make two. And when you add in that dunk he had in the first half, it will only make him more dangerous.

Atak finished with 14 points that included making four 3-pointers.

*Nijel Pack and Tae Davis just continue to quietly keep doing the Sooners need from them. Pack with a solid 15-point effort. Davis had 15 points and six assists.

Everybody gets a turn, everybody does their part.

Up next

It’s a two-game road week for OU (11-3, 1-0). The Sooners begin at Mississippi State on Wednesday evening, then head to Texas A&M next Saturday. OU and the Bulldogs will tip at 6 p.m. OU has won five consecutive games.