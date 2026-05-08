OU basketball gets its big splash, earns Quincy Wadley commitment

It was pretty common knowledge that OU basketball was looking for one more piece to fill out its 2026-27 roster.

Conventional wisdom said, though, it would be just a role player. Maybe someone with experience at the mid-major level looking to be a depth piece.

Instead? It is Porter Moser and crew making a huge splash in the 2026 class. The Sooners have landed the commitment from, arguably, the best uncommitted recruit on the board in guard Quincy Wadley, making it official Friday.

Wadley was down to OU, Cincinnati and LSU. He visited the Bearcats on Monday and came to Norman on Wednesday before setting up his announcement date for Friday.

Usually a good sign.

Wadley has always been a big-time recruit, but injuries kind of took him off the radar for some schools in the last year. He was healthy again and looking like it in recent months.

Wadley will have a great chance to learn under some big-time guards like Xzayvier Brown, Pop Isaacs and Dayton Forsythe.

With his size (6-foot-4) and ability to score the ball, it is hard to think of a better way to close out the last month for the Sooners than by landing Wadley.

More resources, huh? It sure felt like it. Now it’s up to Moser and staff and players to make it happen.

Will return (5)

Xzayvier Brown (1 more year)

Stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.2 rebs, 3.3 assts

Brown showed the move from St. Joe’s to OU was not too big for him. Time and time again, Brown was the one who wanted the clutch shot, came up big in the huge moments. Give him a summer to get stronger, and this time around? Nothing will surprise him.

Kai Rogers (3 more years)

Stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.9 rebs, 0.4 assts

Ignore the numbers, or at least most of them. Rogers showed in The Crown why he will be someone to watch for OU going forward. Four points and four rebounds followed by six points and eight rebounds. His development is going to be crucial going forward.

Derrion Reid (2 more years)

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rebs, 1.1 assts

Brown and Reid are going to be the key figures here. Reid, at times, showed what type of athletic freak he can be. That will need to be more consistent. As, too, will his ability to handle the ball. But he already has one OU memory that cannot be taken away with that overtime 3-pointer at Texas in the final seconds to secure the win.

Dayton Forsythe (2 more years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 assts

Numbers are a bit skewed when you think of his injuries. Forsythe was huge for OU during the final month of the season. Give him some healthy ankles, after the surgery, and watch what he can do. A Sixth Man who can give you starter minutes on a regular basis. A hometown kid sticking around for year No. 3, big shot in the arm.

Finley Keeffe (4 more years)

Keeffe was put on scholarship last month and redshirted last season. A big piece for the OU scout team when it comes to practice and preparation.

OU portal commits (5)

Yaak Yaak, 6-11, 230, Oregon State (1 year)

Stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.2 rebs, 0.5 blocks

If OU can duplicate the number for Yaak during his season with the Beavers, it would gladly take that. Yaak is someone who can give you a strong 10-15 minutes per game. He has nice size and length. The Sooners have not had a strong trio of centers in a long time. Moser has absolutely addressed this.

Akoldah Gak, 6-11, 225, C (1 year)

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.7 rebs

There is the mystery center that all OU fans have been wanting to know about. The Sooners are dipping into the G League to make this happen. Gak will be 24 years old when he suits up for his initial game. He will have one season of eligibility. His uncle might be a familiar name for OU fans… Longar Longar. Let’s do this.

Pop Isaacs, 6-2, 182, G, Texas A&M (1 year)

Stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.6 assts, 2.5 rebs

Isaacs’ usage rate with the Aggies took a dip. However, when he was asked to play more minutes during his years at Texas Tech and Creighton? He delivered. The Sooners are banking on Isaacs being more than ready to rack up the minutes, points, assists and everything else. OU gets its big-time transfer portal guard.

Tyler Hendricks, 6-6, 185, G, Utah Valley (1 year)

Stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.9 assts

OU needed a shooter, another type of experienced guy coming off the bench. Hendricks checks both of those boxes. He shot nearly 45% from 3-point territory and had 12 games where he connected on at least three 3-pointers. He also averaged 1.2 steals and just under a block.

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal (4)

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst (Florida International)

*Jake Hansen (Milwaukee)

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story, after all, was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming (2)

*Quincy Wadley

Better late than never. Someone no OU fan even considered a week ago is now, perhaps, the crown jewel of the class and someone to build a foundation with going forward. Injuries slowed his recruitment down a bit, but Wadley is back. Ranked No. 65 by Rivals and No. 52 overall in the Industry Composite.

*Gage Mayfield

It’s another Mayfield coming to OU, ha. Mayfield is a consensus top-100 prospect and the No. 1-ranked recruit in Alabama. He brings nice size and someone who stuck with the Sooners throughout that roller coaster ride of last season.