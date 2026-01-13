OU basketball has already reached 'must-win' week territory

The calendar reads Jan. 12 for OU basketball, but it might as well be March. Because we’ve almost already reached that type of mindset.

Three non-conference losses and two early road losses in the SEC has OU with an uphill climb to reach its second straight NCAA Tournament.

A lot can, and, hopefully, will change. This week is a great example of that. Two road games last week, two home games this week. And two massive chances to get it done vs. top 20 teams in Alabama and Florida.

Florida (11-5, 2-1) at OU (11-5, 1-2)

When: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

OU has been about learning this lesson and that lesson. That time is done. The Sooners have to put it together. Now.

What to do about Wague?

This is the biggest question head coach Porter Moser must answer this week. OU is a different team when Mo Wague is playing well. It is also a completely different (and bad) team when Wague does what he did last week.

Wague played 17 minutes in each game, combined for seven points and nine fouls. Moser must make a decision about what to do if Wague doesn’t have it.

When he does? Saw that vs. Ole Miss with 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. But when he doesn’t, might be best to go small. Ride a smaller lineup that might get beat up on the boards but can score the basketball.

What happened with Wague in Starkville and College Station, though, was hard to watch. And OU had no answer how to snap back out of it. Gonna be up to Moser to make a tough decision.

Pack, Brown gotta bring it together

It’s just a three-game sample size. But so far? Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown have been unable to play well together at the same time.

First two games were all Brown. Saturday in the loss at Texas A&M was all Pack (24 points). It cannot be either/or against the Gators (No. 15 NET) and Crimson Tide (No. 17 NET). It has to be both. Both need to be playing at a high level.

They can co-exist. This isn’t one of those things where the offense only allows for one of them to find their groove. Simply have to find it together.

Two golden chances on the road have been squandered. Now? You have to protect home court, with two elite games without students back on campus. An incredibly pivotal week coming up for Moser and crew.