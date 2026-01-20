OU basketball has its blueprint, can it be sustained?

OU basketball has been throwing away one mulligan after another. A couple of weeks from now, and the Sooners won’t have any choice.

But if OU can play like it did in a loss against Alabama on Saturday? Then maybe can start turning the tide on this four-game losing streak.

Well, someone has to win in Columbia on Tuesday. The two teams come in having lost seven straight games between them.

OU (11-7, 1-4) at South Carolina (10-8, 1-4)

When: 6 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

In most of the seven losses, OU hadn’t been close enough to be involved in a last-second situation. The Sooners were in that spot against Alabama. Went for the win, and Nijel Pack was too strong on a 3-pointer as time expired.

A tough loss. And nobody wants to talk moral victories in January, but the Sooners had to start somewhere. It is what head coach Porter Moser is trying to get through to the team.

“The message is that, like, the intensity… we put us in a position to win the game with the absolute toughness that we had defensively. We’ve gotta keep shrinking the mistakes in terms of, here’s the thing,” Moser said. “Defensively, a lot of things we wanted to do, I thought the guys followed what we were trying to do.

“I thought our guys fought their tails off. That’s what we’re trying to do, and that’s what our message is. We’re not going backwards with that effort defensively, finding guys that can compete in this league defensively.”

Don’t look at the record

OU and South Carolina are staring last place in the face in the SEC. Those two, along with LSU, are the three teams at 1-4 in the conference.

But you cannot be throwing that negativity into the air. It cannot be about what you’re not doing. Instead, it’s more about what OU did right against the Crimson Tide.

Keeping that attitude and building off it. Easier to do after a win, but we’ll see if the Sooners can rally themselves and get up off the mat.

“It’s one game at a time. I don’t think like that,” Moser said. “I think like we’re coming in, now we’ve gotta prepare and come in on Tuesday. With our guys’ effort, we gotta keep glorifying that effort but we also have to find ways to capitalize on that effort.”

OU goes from South Carolina to Missouri this weekend. You cannot waste two-game home stands because then you’re going to hit the road.