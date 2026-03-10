OU basketball heading into SEC Tournament with confidence, especially defensively

There might be a part of OU basketball that wishes the regular season was another two or three weeks longer. Because right now? With each game, each win, the Sooners are trying to position themselves into the NCAA Tournament.

With a few more weeks, OU might not have even been on the bubble but firmly in. That’s not the way it worked out, though.

Despite a four-game winning streak to end the regular season, it is clearly win-or-go-home time for OU in Nashville this week for the SEC Tournament.

Not just one, probably not even two, it will have to be a fun run for Porter Moser and company.

No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 OU

When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Nashville, SEC Tournament

TV: SEC Network

The good news? At least OU is coming into the event as confident as ever. With good reason, too, after the huge wins vs. Missouri and at Texas to close out the regular season.

“We’re playing better basketball, better defense,” Moser told SoonerScoop. “They’re getting confidence in their defense. For sure, defensively, the confidence is at a high. I think the guys are really seeing the effects of guarding better.

“I think we talked after the Vanderbilt game of getting that feeling of all the investment they keep doing every day, and getting rewarded with the win because that losing streak were a bunch of gut-punches. Their confidence is at an all-time high, especially defensively.”

You could see that. Winning three of its last four games by double-digits, there are two parts to that. We know the OU offense has never really been a concern.

To step it up defensively, however, has changed the outlook for the rest of the way.

“We’re more connected defensively,” Moser said. “We’re protecting the paint better. I mean, we’ve made some adjustments to pack it in more, to not get spread out because we weren’t guarding the triple. We don’t have a shot blocker, per se, back there, non-stop. But to see us defensively, that’s the biggest difference. The awareness plays, and that comes with time too.”

Reid going with the flow

There might feel like there are games when Derrion Reid disappears. And then there are moments like the one at the Moody Center.

Reid’s dagger 3-pointer with 11 seconds in overtime gave OU its second straight win in Austin and keeps the path going forward.

It’s about Reid knowing what he does well.

“If you look at his corner 3s, that’s his best shot,” Moser told SoonerScoop. “He’s shooting over 40% from the corner. He works on it. When his feet are set, legs are bent, it’s a high-percentage shot for him. He’s been confident with it.

“But anytime you hit a shot of that magnitude, it can only help you get confidence. I tell him all the time when his feet are set and he’s ready, not moving, he’s a really good shooter.”

It has been an interesting season for Reid. He hit the crucial shot in the win against Marquette. And there have been games when he has looked like the athletic freak he is.

Learning how to handle the ebbs and flows has been a process.

“One-hundred (percent), it’s growth. It’s maturity,” Moser said. “I think he’s the youngest on our team. What it says is his growth, his game it maturing to where he understands sometimes—I’m not saying this with Derrion, but sometimes young players start to get antsy if they don’t have as many touches or a shot. He’s just growing in that area to be ready to step up with that shot, it shows growth and his game maturing.”