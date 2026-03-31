OU basketball hoping The Crown can be a catalyst for 2026-27 season

OK, the sample size is basically non-existent, but OU basketball is hoping The Crown can be as kind to it as it was the previous winner.

Nebraska took home the inaugural version of the event last season and then built upon that to make the Sweet 16 this season.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke often about what that week in Las Vegas did for the team to build chemistry that could actually be used as a springboard.

So OU (19-15) is attempting to do it this time around. The Sooners, dubbed the First Team Out of the NCAA Tournament, begin their quest for The Crown against Colorado at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of benefits of playing in The Crown,” head coach Porter Moser said. “Obviously, this is the second year of it; very unique situation being the last one out again, it’s hard to describe the feeling. For young guys, for coaches and their livelihoods, it’s hard to describe being that last one. So, right then and there, they’re in no headspace, but then to be able to sit back after a day, the guys got to step away for a week—that was unique.

“I’ve never had it to where you step away for a week, reload your mind, get fresh legs back. We came back and had a high-energetic weeks of practice. These guys love each other. They felt—I wrote them a long note that night, and I said, ‘Obviously, you can be upset and point the finger at reasons why we got left out. We can do that all day; trust me, I can do that all day. Or we can prove them why they made a mistake—how we were playing; I thought we were playing as good as anybody down the stretch.’ These guys love each other, love the game and want to keep competing for that.”

OU will be without key bench piece. Guard Dayton Forsythe underwent ankle surgery last week and should make a full recovery.

But what that should do is open the door for other guys. Especially for any players who still have some eligibility and could return to Norman.

“I really talked to Derrion Reid, especially about the role, the elevation of his role next year, to take on a louder voice, a presence,” Moser said. “It’s an opportunity for Kuol to get some more minutes. We might go double big with Kirill and Kai. So we’ve been practicing all different scenarios this week, knowing that Dayton’s been out. But it is a chance for some other guys to get some more minutes in this tournament.”

You could hear it in the voice of Xzayvier Brown. He is one of those players who can return to OU next season.

It’s a close to one chapter, while maybe, starting another.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s something we can build on for summer workouts, spring workouts,” Brown said. “Cause all you’re really trying to do is keep that chemistry and for the guys that’ll be back next year, I think it’s a good opportunity just playing, because it is postseason so it’s just good practice for everything we wanna do next year.”

If nothing else, it’s a last-chance type of effort from Moser to attempt to retain who he can in the weeks ahead.

Instead of the players being out of sight and out of mind after not making the Big Dance, they’ve been together and working.

“I can’t tell you the positive dynamic of being able to practice with your guys, keep working with them. You’re around them,” Moser said. “Some of the teams that ended the season, guys went home. Guys—who knows who’s in everybody’s ear. I’m with our guys every day—practicing, getting them better, talking about different things all the way up through this tournament. That’s a big positive of the side benefit of The Crown.”

A travel roster was announced Sunday. No Forsythe, no Andreas Holst (no shock) and no Jeff Nwankwo.

Moser explained the situation.

“Andreas hasn’t been able to travel all year, just by rules,” Moser said. “Jeff is an internal team matter and Dayton just had surgery. He had surgery on the ankle. He could have played, like if we got to the NCAA tournament, he was going to play through it. But having that time off right after Selection Sunday, got evaluated again and said he needs foot surgery.

“But we knew the crown was two weeks out, and we just made a decision, do you want to wait three more weeks to do it, or do it now and start that recovery and get him back earlier? So that was a decision with Dayton. He had the ankle surgery, expecting a full recovery. And even better, with his ankle stability, it was a great surgery for him.”