OU basketball in search of its identity, a victory against Alabama

All is not lost for OU basketball, but it sure as heck can feel that way. The Sooners are reeling, entering Saturday on a three-game losing streak.

That’s the good and the bad of the SEC, though. You have plenty of chances to improve that standing and feel good about yourself again. Of course, it could go the other way, and you’re even more buried than before.

Big one coming up for OU at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Alabama (12-5, 2-2) at OU (11-6, 1-3)

When: Noon

TV: SEC Network

There is no talk about head coach Porter Moser losing the team or anything of that foolishness. Not even a whisper of some dissension in the locker room.

It’s still together, still tight. But what has to happen Saturday? Need some fire. Fire in the belly, some dawg mentality type of determination. Someone has to step up and say this losing streak ends right here, right now.

“They’ve always responded being really coachable and everything,” Moser said. “We got to respond with more intensity. We’ve got to respond with more grit, intensity consistently. I mean, we’ve had spurts, but I think that’s my biggest calling with these guys. You just got to keep staying with it with the defense, the rebounding.

“But for us, how to respond is you just got to be doing what you’re doing at a better level, more intense level.”

A lot of that is going to be OU trying to play its brand of game. The Sooners have gotten away from that in this recent stretch. Lack of ball movement, lack of assists. Way too much standing around. Way too many turnovers, after taking such good care of it the first two months.

Those are things that will have to change. After a day off Wednesday, it was back to work Thursday. Back to realizing what it cannot do anymore and must do once again.

“I feel like we have our own special identity and I feel like we need to evolve in that more,” guard Nijel Pack said. “I feel like we haven’t been showing that and what we’re capable and possible of. Feel like in the beginning of the year we showed that when we were playing those really good teams early. I feel like, as of now since stuff went downhill for us, we haven’t been playing to our true identity.

“I feel like we’re gonna get back to that. Feel like we’ve all had a talk with each other. We were like, ‘Look man, this is the time for us. We need to get stuff going. Need to pick back up our identity as being a super hard playing team, a team that’s gonna outsmart you and play smarter than you but also playing hard at the same time. We’ll be a different Oklahoma team and it’ll show on Saturday.”

Forsythe coming along

One thing that would help OU is a healthy Dayton Forsythe. Not just for some minutes and time to breathe for Pack and Xzayvier Brown. But also because Forsythe showed last year he can be some help. He can bring some production.

Has to get those ankles back to 100%.

“It’s just tough when you’ve got two ankle injuries,” Moser said. “So we’ve just gotta get him healthy. We obviously need him. We were anticipating a lot from him. Nothing’s changed in terms of how great of a kid, how hard of a worker he is and what I think his ability is.

“We’ve just gotta get him healthy. It’s one thing having one ankle, it’s another thing two. We’ve gotta get him back in the mix. We’re better when Dayton’s healthy. He really helped us in SEC play last year. I thought that’s when he was figuring it out. I still have a huge vision for him having a huge second half of the season.”

Scouting Bama

“They just play so fast. They space you, they got shooters and speed. And obviously transition’s number one, getting to their shooters. And then you got to protect the foul line. They’re trying to win that battle at the foul line, getting to the rim. So it’s a two-fold thing. I mean, you start to worry about the shooters, they’re trying to get to the rim and draw fouls. And you’re protecting it, they’re trying to shoot threes.

“So you got to be on top of both of them with them. And then I think they do a very good job of going to get their misses. So, in those three areas right there, you can’t get beat in all three areas. You can’t lose the free throw battle, lose the three‑point battle, and lose the rebound battle.” – Moser