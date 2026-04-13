OU basketball lands Khani Rooths in transfer portal, former Louisville forward

OU basketball put a lot of time and work into the weekend, and it was time for the Sooners to get some good news.

It happened Monday afternoon as former Louisville forward Khani Rooths has become the first transfer portal commitment for this cycle.

A former top-50 overall recruit, Rooths will have two years of eligibility left for Porter Moser and staff.

He brings great size and the belief that with an expanded role, Rooths can become an even better player than he has been before.

He started two games for Louisville last season. Rooths shot 45 percent from the field last season.

OU portal commits (1)

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst

*Jake Hansen

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Can return

*Xzayvier Brown

*Derrion Reid

*Dayton Forsythe

*Kai Rogers

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming

*Gage Mayfield