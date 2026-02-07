OU basketball needs to throw stuff on the wall, see what sticks

If OU basketball doesn’t want to have its first 10-game losing streak in the regular season from happening, time to get a little goofy.

It might not work. But honestly, what does that matter when everything you’ve tried during this nine-game stretch hasn’t, either?

If you believe Porter Moser is coaching for his job (and you have every right to believe that), then maybe the only way is to try some things. But really try them. Not just for a possession or two, but see what some different looks might be able to do.

OU (11-12, 1-9) at Vanderbilt (19-3, 6-3)

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

And two names that immediately come to mind are sophomores Dayton Forsythe and Kuol Atak. Moser has already said all the lack of playing time for Forsythe was health-related.

Both ankles were banged up. Not just one but both. Atak, though, was the head-scratcher. Look, nobody is going to mistaken Atak as some elite, premier defender.

However, he brings something to the table that not a lot of guys do on the roster. Immediate impact offense. And because of his size, it is incredibly tough to guard against what Atak is attempting to do.

Atak came out of nowhere to drain three 3-pointers in the loss at Kentucky on Wednesday night. He still made some errors. So what? His offense is something OU has sorely lacked from the bench.

Forsythe woke up a bit in Lexington. He scored seven points in the first half and looked like a player that belonged on the court again.

If Forsythe, Xzayvier Brown and Nijel Pack can become a legitimate three-guard rotation, maybe fortunes can change down the stretch.

No matter what, Saturday in Nashville is going to be incredibly difficult. That was considered a tough one long before this nine-game streak.

So change some stuff up and see what happens. OU has a week off following this one before welcoming Georgia to Norman on Valentine’s Day.