OU basketball no match for Tennessee size, length, athleticism

No matter how well OU basketball had been playing, the Sooners were going to have to play a dang-near perfect game to win at Tennessee.

And OU did not come close to that type of execution. Turnovers, rebounds, way too many boxes that weren’t checked.

So although the fight was there, the result is not as OU dropped an 89-66 contest to the Vols on Wednesday night.

OU trailed by nine at halftime, then as many as 18 in the second half before working it down to a six-point margin a couple of times.

But once it got to 68-62 for the Vols, Tennessee took off and never looked back with the 21-4 run to end the game.

OU had 15 turnovers, and remarkably, the Vols had 31 points. That means they converted every single turnover into points.

Tennessee had a massive advantage on the glass, which isn’t a shock. And Mo Wague scoring zero points and fouling out was going to help the matter.

It was another stellar game from guard Nijel Pack, and OU is going to need that for the final five games. He had 20 points, including making 4 of 5 from 3-point territory.

But the only other OU player in double figures was Tae Davis with 12 points until Derrion Reid hit a free throw in the final minute (10 points). Tennessee’s size, length and athleticism was simply too much for the Sooners.

Final rebound numbers? Tennessee 36-19, 15-6 offensive edge.

Up next

Very emotional night coming at Lloyd Noble Center. Texas A&M comes to Norman, and OU (13-13, 3-10) is honoring Buddy Hield and the 2016 Final Four team. Hield’s No. 24 jersey will be retired and a good chunk of that squad is expected to be in town. A&M snapped its four-game losing streak with a 78-77 come-from-behind victory at home vs. Ole Miss on Wednesday.