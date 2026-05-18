OU basketball offers 2028 in-state star Rodney Washington

With OU basketball essentially finalizing its roster for the upcoming season, it is time to get back to work for the future.

Time to make some offers. And a big one in the state that feels like it has been a long time coming.

2028 McAlester (Okla.) guard Rodney Washington reports an OU offer, following a conversation with head coach Porter Moser on Monday.

Washington is no stranger to the Sooners. He took an unofficial visit during the season, watching OU and Alabama play one heck of a game. The Crimson Tide earned the tight victory in the final seconds. The funny part of that Saturday afternoon was Washington visited Norman and walked away with an offer from Alabama. That is how big of an impression he has been able to make.

Washington, a legitimate two-sport star in both football and basketball, is really starting to take off on the hardwood.

As he continues to debate his football camp schedule for the month ahead, Washington is turning heads here lately.

The OU offer comes on the heels of offers from Memphis, UNLV and Kansas here in the last few days. The Jayhawks offer, obviously, opening a lot of eyes and taking him from a regional guy perhaps to a national prospect.

TCU and Nebraska have also offered Washington in basketball. He is being recruited as a wide receiver and defensive back in football.