OU basketball offers Parker McDaniel, Keaton Murry for 2028 class

A recruiting class can look a lot different when the in-state crop is at an elite level, just look at OU football for 2027.

Head coach Brent Venables and staff have done a tremendous job of keeping the multiple top-100 prospects home. One local commitment after another – means a lot. Has helped build a class, helped build a lot of goodwill with all the in-state high school coaches.

Moving over to basketball, and this might be the first time OU head coach Porter Moser has the same opportunity.

Not with the 2027 class, but the OKPreps level for 2028 has three players ranked in the top 100. And OU has now officially offered the entire trio.

Tulsa Lincoln Christian guard Parker McDaniel and Oklahoma City Putnam City North guard Keaton Murry were both offered by OU on Monday night.

McAlester guard Rodney Washington had already been offered by OU earlier this summer.

Murry was ranked high by Rivals and has now taken off during the summer circuit. He is proving why he is the No. 1-ranked recruit right now, No. 63 overall.

McDaniel might be one of the best shooters in the class. He comes in next at No. 76. And Washington is simply an athletic freak and multi-sport star for the Buffaloes.

Though OU still has some work to do for the 2027 class, it was imperative to be there early for this group of three. They’re racking up elite offer after elite offer. You didn’t want to be the one left behind.

The Sooners have had great communication with them all, but some were wondering why the offers had not come.

Not anymore. We’ll see if Moser and staff can find a way to close the deal with any or all of them. Will definitely be something big to watch in the months ahead.