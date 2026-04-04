OU basketball pulls away from Baylor, one win from The Crown

If this was January, maybe, or more likely probably, OU basketball would have folded against Baylor.

Because when the Sooners got punched during that month, they just faded away. But this team has been different since.

And no, it, obviously, does not end with a berth in the NCAA Tournament. However, it was a fantastic close to take down the Bears 82-69 in the semifinals of The Crown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

OU put the game away with a late run. Up 63-61, the Sooners scored nine in a row, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Xzayvier Brown.

The 11-point margin was OU’s largest at that time, and OU cruised the rest of the way.

The 21 wins is the most head coach Porter Moser has had in any of his five seasons in Norman. After back-to-back 20-win seasons, he is over that hump.

OU led 45-35 at halftime, thanks in large part to Brown. He scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half. And filled the stat sheet. Seven rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers.

Baylor came back to tie it 48-48, using a zone defense that flustered the Sooners. But everybody took their turn making some plays.

Tae Davis had 18 points and five rebounds and became the guy to penetrate the zone time and time again.

Nijel Pack did what he does. Give him three more 3-pointers in his career and a 15-point performance.

The two things that stood out more than anything? Derrion Reid and Kai Rogers.

Reid was woeful in the overtime win vs. Colorado. Five points, 12 minutes, fouled out. Reid was tremendous against the Bears, scoring 17 points in 34 minutes.

Then there’s Rogers. One of those off games for Mo Wague, and Moser rolled with Rogers. And the freshman delivered arguably his best performance of the season.

Four points, four rebounds and a block in 17 minutes.

If you’re watching The Crown with a different lens, you might be wondering how some of the pieces could fare next season.

Brown, Reid, a healthy Dayton Forsythe. Now? Kuol Atak went for 16 points Wednesday against the Buffs, and it was Rogers’ time this afternoon.

Interesting to watch it, if nothing else.

Up next

Playing for The Crown. OU (21-15) goes against either Creighton or West Virginia for the full $500K. Tip is set for 4:30 p.m. Easter Sunday on FOX.