OU basketball pulls off retention, retention, retention: Derrion Reid, Dayton Forsythe

Retention for OU basketball? Check that box.

Transfer portal additions? Still work to do.

But the retention has never been bigger in terms of what the returning guys are expected to do for the Sooners next season.

Derrion Reid says ‘run it back’ and Dayton Forsythe says ‘staying home’ Tuesday afternoon. Guard Xzayvier Brown and center Kai Rogers had already announced their return.

Going into the transfer portal window, the goal was to retain four of the five. If you could go a perfect 5-for-5 with Kuol Atak, incredible. But four of five? That was going to have OU in a very nice spot going forward.

Reid started to truly show what he can do during the SEC Tournament in Nashville. In three games, he averaged more than 17 points.

All you need to do to see the Forsythe value is look at the team when he was out with the ankle injuries compared to when he was healthy.

A nine-game losing streak quickly turned into a March run that almost had the Sooners back in the NCAA Tournament.

This is a really nice foundation to work with when it comes to this quartet. Give credit to Porter Moser and staff for keeping the glue together.

Xzayvier Brown (1 more year)

Stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.2 rebs, 3.3 assts

Brown showed the move from St. Joe’s to OU was not too big for him. Time and time again, Brown was the one who wanted the clutch shot, came up big in the huge moments. Give him a summer to get stronger, and this time around? Nothing will surprise him.

Kai Rogers (3 more years)

Stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.9 rebs, 0.4 assts

Ignore the numbers, or at least most of them. Rogers showed in The Crown why he will be someone to watch for OU going forward. Four points and four rebounds followed by six points and eight rebounds. His development is going to be crucial going forward.

Derrion Reid (2 more years)

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rebs, 1.1 assts

Brown and Reid are going to be the key figures here. Reid, at times, showed what type of athletic freak he can be. That will need to be more consistent. As, too, will his ability to handle the ball. But he already has one OU memory that cannot be taken away with that overtime 3-pointer at Texas in the final seconds to secure the win.

Dayton Forsythe (2 more years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 assts

Numbers are a bit skewed when you think of his injuries. Forsythe was huge for OU during the final month of the season. Give him some healthy ankles, after the surgery, and watch what he can do. A Sixth Man who can give you starter minutes on a regular basis. A hometown kid sticking around for year No. 3, big shot in the arm.