OU basketball right back to the road grind, at Texas A&M

The SEC is going to be a mental grind for OU and every other team. The schedule sets up in a way where you have a lot of weeks of two games at home, two games on the road.

OU is currently in the middle of a two-game road week. But when you lose that first one, like the Sooners did at Mississippi State, it raises the stakes just a bit.

You cannot begin SEC play with an 0-2 week just like that.

OU (11-4, 1-1) at Texas A&M (12-3, 2-0)

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

But the challenge, besides just attempting to bounce back, is playing a very different type of game. It’s time for Bucky Ball with the Aggies.

“Just a short turnaround, it’s a completely contrasting style of play,” head coach Porter Moser said. “I mean, you just have a short turnaround, and it’s pressing all game. Different presses—pressing off makes, pressing off misses, pressing off free throws. Run and jump. Man-to-man switching. Tandem zone.

“They have a lot of defenses, and they play them all really hard. They play a lot of guys. Got shooters everywhere; they’re one of the top 3-point shooting teams. So, it’s really contrasting—you’ve got to be really focused breaking the press, getting into your stuff, but then you got to be more focused on transition D.”

So a key is going to be limiting turnovers. That’s something OU has done a great job of until Wednesday. If you have one turnover, it cannot turn into two or three.

OU is also going to need much better ball movement. A very telling staff from the loss was Xzayvier Brown having four assists and the rest of the team having zero.

Mental grind

You don’t want to be looking at a 1-2 conference record with home games vs. Florida and Alabama looming. It can get away from you quickly.

Winning in College Station, as hard it feels, almost becomes a necessity this weekend.

“It’s a message we’ve been saying now for the last 24 and 48 hours. It’s a message that we’re going to continue to say,” Moser said. “They’re going to play hard like that, they’re going to shoot the shots, whether they’re up 18, down 18. It’s going to be a game of runs. You just have to stay away from the runs, the big offensive runs. You can’t get tentative, even if you’re up. If you’re up, you can’t stay passive. You have to stay aggressive.

“They’ve done a great job in a short amount of time of having that mentality with their guys. They don’t feel like they’re ever out of it. When they’re up, they’re going to play the same way. Definitely the message you want to get across to your guys that it’s going to be 40 minutes, you’ve gotta keep playing possession by possession.”