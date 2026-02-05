OU basketball runs out of steam, losing streak moves to nine

For an OU basketball team that has blown so many double-digit leads, being down more than 10 points feels like an insurmountable task right now.

One stretch, the final four minutes of the first half told the story of the OU 94-78 defeat at Kentucky on Wednesday night.

OU was down 35-32 with just under four minutes to play. When we went to break? The Wildcats had stretched that sucker to 43-32, and the story was written.

OU, especially where its confidence level is at right now, is not good enough to have those type of dry spells. It almost didn’t matter that OU battled all second half. The margin never got into a workable spot the rest of the way.

It is loss No. 9 in a row for the Sooners. The first nine-game losing streak since the 2009-10 season when OU ended the season on a nine-game losing streak.

OU made one last run, an 8-0 spurt, to make it Kentucky 82-74 with three minutes left. However, the Wildcats were able to keep their composure and finish it out.

Xzayvier Brown led the way with 21 points. Tae Davis had 16 points and five rebounds. The Sooners continue to get some quality outings, just never getting all of them at once or when it’s needed.

OU was outrebounded 41-25, including 14-6 offensively.

The Sooners have found something off the bench with Dayton Forsythe and Kuol Atak. It will be interesting, or maybe imperative is the better word, for head coach Porter Moser to lean into what they bring into the table.

Atak hit three 3-pointers. Forsythe had seven points in 21 minutes.

Up next

Well, the quest to not have a 10th loss in a row. OU (11-12 overall, 1-9 SEC) heads to Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. The Commodores have been red hot here lately, 2:30 p.m. SEC Network.