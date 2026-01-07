OU basketball with two-game road week, chance to cement itself as early SEC player

OU basketball has been doing everything right in the last few weeks. A nice five-game winning streak and getting on the board in the SEC.

But if the Sooners are really going to make any noise, you’re going to have to win some games on the road.

That begins Wednesday.

OU (11-3, 1-0) at Mississippi State (9-5, 1-0)

When: 6 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

No, it wouldn’t be the most impressive road victory ever. But these are the wins OU is going to need to make sure it is always on the right side of the bubble. And if you get enough of them, then you won’t even have to worry about the bubble in March.

MSU is still led by all-world scorer Josh Hubbard. He was back at it last weekend in leading the Bulldogs to an overtime win at Texas, scoring 38 points.

The schedule is going to be as big of a mental grind as a physical one. The SEC slate has a lot of two-game home or road weeks coming up. You can make up some ground in those home ones (like OU vs. Florida, Alabama next week). However, you’re going to have to stay tough through trips like this week (at A&M on Saturday).

The Sooners are OK right now in all Bracketology predictions. Going 2-0 on the road would make life a whole lot easier.

SEC still good, just not all-time great

You’re not about to see 14 teams from the SEC make the NCAA Tournament this season. The league didn’t produce nearly as much in the first two months of the season this time around.

That doesn’t mean the grind is any easier. It’s still the 18-round fight. And head coach Porter Moser believes he has the team for it.

“Look at anything in life. When you compare something to the best of the best ever, it’s really hard to compare that to,” Moser said. “Being from Chicago, comparing anybody to Jordan. Comparing anything. But you compare it last year’s SEC, this year’s SEC still number one in KenPom. It’s still projected to have a number of teams in there that would be second all-time in the history of the SEC, to last year.

“You look at it — the narrative, people want to compare it to last year, it’s still the best league in the country. Every night is gonna be a dogfight. There’s elite coaches, elite players, elite atmospheres. It’s just — it’s an easy narrative just comparing it to last year when it’s really hard to compare last year because it was so over the top last year. But this year, it’s still the best league in the country. It’s gonna shake out that way, in my opinion.”

Final word

“It’s a blessing, man. I was getting a bit emotional, man, because it’s been a long time. Coming from a lower, mid-major, you never really expect to be able to play at this kind of level. I’m just extremely grateful to be here, and I love every minute of it.” – Jadon Jones, at long last, getting a chance to play an SEC game