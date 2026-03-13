OU basketball's path keeps going, finally gets best of Texas A&M

The third time was the charm for OU basketball against Texas A&M. After two incredibly tight battles during the regular season, the Sooners found that recipe.

This was not decided in the final minute. OU came out with a blistering start and kept the Aggies at bay all night in an emphatic 83-63 victory Thursday night in Nashville in the SEC Tournament.

OU has now won six straight games and eight of its last 10. Arkansas is up next Friday night at 8:30 in the quarterfinals.

“We’re thinking about the chase…” said OU head coach Porter Moser when asked about playing three games in three days on SEC Network. “We’ve won eight of 10… we’re not done yet.”

OU and Ole Miss are the two SEC teams who will be doing that, three in three with their opponent just playing their first.

It’s hard to say a game is over in the first half, but the Sooners did everything they could to put the game away early.

OU led 49-27 at halftime, with Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown leading the way. One big shot after another, one big three after another.

A&M cut the margin to 54-42, but OU weathered the storm. The toughness it clearly lacked earlier in the season is a thing of the past. This team does not want to go home yet.

Pack finished with 20 points but left the game after head-to-head contact busted him open in the final minutes. He stayed on the bench, but it is unclear if there is cause for concern going into Friday.

Brown had 16 points with six rebounds and three assists. It was a big-time all-around performance from Tae Davis. You like the 14 points, fought hard for the nine rebounds and added four assists.

Once again, just guys taking their turns having their moments because Derrion Reid had 15 points and 10 rebounds, continuing his stellar play.

The Sooners finally got tough in the post, too. It couldn’t be another Rashaun Agee night, and OU outrebounded the Aggies.

Hey, Porter Moser, the path? There is belief. It is the first time OU has won multiple games in a conference tournament since 2003.

Up next

This is the one. The third game in three days going against a team with its first game. That team just happens to be No. 3 seed Arkansas. OU (19-14) feels like it needs one more. The Sooners held a 79-77 lead in the final minute against the Razorbacks before falling 83-79 in Norman earlier this season.