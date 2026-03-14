OU basketball's run in SEC Tournament ends; is it enough for NCAA Tournament berth?

OU head coach Porter Moser is going to take that look any day of the week, any time of the game.

Just didn’t fall.

Nijel Pack had a look at a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds but couldn’t convert on the deep attempt, ending the OU run in the SEC Tournament with an 82-79 to No. 3-seeded Arkansas on Friday night in Nashville.

OU is 19-15 overall and awaits its fate come Selection Sunday.

Darius Acuff, who was brilliant all evening, missed the second free throw. And Arkansas chose not to foul. OU was able to find Pack, and although it was a deep one, it’s one that Pack can and has made before.

Just couldn’t make it here or in the final seconds against Alabama in a similar scenario this season.

Acuff was ridiculous, scoring 37 points.

Pack scored 19 points, but 16 of them came in the first half. It was Derrion Reid and Tae Davis who attempted to keep OU in the game in the second half.

Both scored 17 points. And center Mo Wague ended up with 13 points and six rebounds. He had his hands on Pack’s miss but lost the ball out of bounds with less than 1 second to go.

A tight one throughout, OU led 39-37 at halftime. And playing its third game in three nights, never really wilted.

Acuff is simply something special. He was in Norman when Arkansas took down OU, 83-79, and he was again Friday.

Where OU couldn’t get things going was with Xzayvier Brown. A rough night offensively as Brown finished 2 for 10 from the field with four points before fouling out. He did, however, have eight assists and seven rebounds.

Arkansas just had a little more down the stretch, especially on the boards. OU had a 22-14 edge in the first half, but the Razorbacks finished up 37-36, doing a great job in the second half.

The Sooners, of course, were 11-12 and 1-9 in the SEC at one point. OU won six of its last eight regular season games and took two more in Nashville.

Is it enough for a berth in the NCAA Tournament? We’ll all find out Sunday afternoon.