OU cruises past Idaho in first round of NCAA Tournament

OU women’s basketball cruised past Idaho in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The fourth-seeded Sooners beat 13th-seeded Idaho 89-59, advancing to the second round where they’ll face fifth-seeded Michigan State on Sunday. Oklahoma dominated Friday’s game from start to finish, taking a commanding 57-35 lead into halftime. It finished off the Vandals in the second half, outscoring them 19-3 in the third quarter to seal the victory.

OU was led by its three veterans. Senior center Raegan Beers led all scorers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Sahara Williams added 17 points and 10 rebounds. And senior guard Payton Verhulst had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Oklahoma’s youth also showed up, with freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez totaling 15 points and sophomore guard Zya Vann adding eight points. The Sooners had nine different players score in the game.

As a team, OU dominated on the boards and points in the paint. The Sooners outrebounded the Vandals 54-44 and outscored them in the paint 38-14. OU also shot better from 3, going 7-of-22 (32%) compared to Idaho’s 10-of-46 (22%).

The Sooners will now face the Spartans in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State beat Colorado State 65-62 on Friday to advance. OU and Michigan State will tip off at a time that is yet to be determined.