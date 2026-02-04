OU dynamic duo Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering back to wreck (more) shop

No matter what happens the rest of their OU softball careers, juniors Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker are just always going to be linked together.

Coming in the same year, producing at an insane level right from the jump, accolade after accolade – they’re the OU dynamic duo.

That duo, believe it or not, are just juniors. Yep, there’s still going to be one more season with them destroying softballs and rising up the record books.

We can get into an all-timer history debate later. For the now? They’re juniors and ready to get the season started Thursday evening against Arizona State.

Healthy, rejuvenated in a way, here comes the most potent, dynamic one-two combination in college softball.

“I think we joke a lot, like if one person goes off one game one doesn’t so we pick each other up in those aspects,” Pickering said. “But just knowing that there’s so many other people on the team that can fill us in if we’re both having an off day or something else, it’s just knowing that we have each other’s back, but everyone else on our team has each other’s back too.”

How good have they been? It’s pretty ridiculous, in all the right ways.

Parker has a career batting average of .419, with 28 home runs and 115 RBIs and 111 runs scored. Last season, despite the injury? She hit .423 with 15 homers and drove in 53 runs.

Pickering is hitting .391 for her career with 30 home runs and 108 RBIs and 103 runs scored. She hit .392 with 18 homers and drove in 57 runs as a sophomore.

They didn’t flinch when they were in the lineup with all those seniors and all those champions. And now they’re growing into those voices.

Head coach Patty Gasso said there are no captains this season, at least in an official capacity. But players like Parker and Pickering can make their statement. When they talk, their teammates are going to listen.

“I think they’re both more talkative now,” Gasso said. “They’re the veterans, truly. So they know what’s going on. I hear them teaching, talking and leading. Their voices are not very loud. You don’t hear them say much, but when they do? You listen because they are two of the best hitters in the country. So I’m certainly going to listen in and hear what they have to say. So there’s a lot more sharing, more confidence. Just a little more comfort in their third year.”

It will be interesting to see how Gasso stacks up that incredible batting lineup. Will it be Pickering, then Parker again? Or will something else make sense for OU?

Either way, they’re going to get their chances. They’re going to make them count. And after falling just short in 2025 of a national championship, they’re ready to make the charge in 2026.

“They’re different but they’re very good buddies,” Gasso said. “I don’t even know, I won’t try to explain it because I’ll mess it up and I don’t want to do that, have them mad. But they are good friends. You can feel that, although I don’t know that they always hangout together with each other. But they always come together. They’re together quite a bit.”