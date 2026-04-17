OU earns commitment from former Utah Valley guard Tyler Hendricks

It is about filling out the puzzle for OU basketball, and the Sooners just added another key rotational piece.

Former Utah Valley guard Tyler Hendricks is coming to OU, with his commitment announced Friday morning.

Hendricks is transfer portal addition No. 2 for the Sooners, joining former Louisville forward Khani Rooths.

Hendricks is a shooter, shooting just under 45% from 3-point territory as a junior and a high-volume shooter.

For the season, Hendricks averaged 11.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Hendricks began his career at Central Florida before transferring to Utah Valley for this last season.

He had 12 games this season where he hit at least three 3-pointers.

Two down and plenty more to go for head coach Porter Moser and company.

OU portal commits (2)

Tyler Hendricks, 6-6, 185, G, Utah Valley (1 year)

Stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.9 assts

OU needed a shooter, another type of experienced guy coming off the bench. Hendricks checks both of those boxes. He shot nearly 45% from 3-point territory and had 12 games where he connected on at least three 3-pointers. He also averaged 1.2 steals and just under a block.

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal (4)

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst

*Jake Hansen

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story, after all, was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Will return

*Xzayvier Brown

*Finley Keeffe (now on scholarship)

Can return

*Derrion Reid

*Dayton Forsythe

*Kai Rogers

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming (1)

*Gage Mayfield