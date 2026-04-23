OU earns commitment from Pop Isaacs, former Texas A&M guard

And OU basketball gets its transfer portal guard.

A very familiar name for Sooner fans. They’ve watched him a few times, whether it was with Texas Tech or Texas A&M.

Now? Pop Isaacs is coming to OU, announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Wednesday evening.

Isaacs becomes the third portal commitment for OU this cycle. The Sooners will be looking for three more. A starting center, and then a couple of depth pieces.

Isaacs is not a depth piece.

His role was diminished a bit with the Aggies, only playing 22 minutes per game and averaging 9.8 points per game with 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

However, history shows if you give him more minutes, Isaacs still produces. He averaged 15.8 points with 3.5 assists his second season with Texas tech. Isaacs was on his way to a banner season at Creighton in 2024-25 before an injury cut that short.

He averaged just under 33 minutes per game as a sophomore with the Red Raiders. That feels more in line with what the Sooners will be asking him for the upcoming season.

A proven, experienced guard to pair up with Xzayvier Brown as the starting backcourt. And Dayton Forsythe to expand on his role he played so well as a sophomore.

Now? We look to center, where OU is incredibly confident about what is about to take place there. Porter Moser starting to get this roster where it needs to be.

Will return (4)

Xzayvier Brown (1 more year)

Stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.2 rebs, 3.3 assts

Brown showed the move from St. Joe’s to OU was not too big for him. Time and time again, Brown was the one who wanted the clutch shot, came up big in the huge moments. Give him a summer to get stronger, and this time around? Nothing will surprise him.

Kai Rogers (3 more years)

Stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.9 rebs, 0.4 assts

Ignore the numbers, or at least most of them. Rogers showed in The Crown why he will be someone to watch for OU going forward. Four points and four rebounds followed by six points and eight rebounds. His development is going to be crucial going forward.

Derrion Reid (2 more years)

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rebs, 1.1 assts

Brown and Reid are going to be the key figures here. Reid, at times, showed what type of athletic freak he can be. That will need to be more consistent. As, too, will his ability to handle the ball. But he already has one OU memory that cannot be taken away with that overtime 3-pointer at Texas in the final seconds to secure the win.

Dayton Forsythe (2 more years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 assts

Numbers are a bit skewed when you think of his injuries. Forsythe was huge for OU during the final month of the season. Give him some healthy ankles, after the surgery, and watch what he can do. A Sixth Man who can give you starter minutes on a regular basis. A hometown kid sticking around for year No. 3, big shot in the arm.

OU portal commits (3)

Pop Isaacs, 6-2, 182, G, Texas A&M (1 year)

Stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.6 assts, 2.5 rebs

Isaacs’ usage rate with the Aggies took a dip. However, when he was asked to play more minutes during his years at Texas Tech and Creighton? He delivered. The Sooners are banking on Isaacs being more than ready to rack up the minutes, points, assists and everything else. OU gets its big-time transfer portal guard.

Tyler Hendricks, 6-6, 185, G, Utah Valley (1 year)

Stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.9 assts

OU needed a shooter, another type of experienced guy coming off the bench. Hendricks checks both of those boxes. He shot nearly 45% from 3-point territory and had 12 games where he connected on at least three 3-pointers. He also averaged 1.2 steals and just under a block.

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal (4)

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst (Florida International)

*Jake Hansen

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story, after all, was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming (1)

*Gage Mayfield