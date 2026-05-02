OU earns win at Texas A&M, clinches share of SEC regular season championship

It’s the little things when it comes to OU softball. You can be enamored with the offense and all the home runs.

But what proved to be the difference Saturday? Hustle plays. Making sure, on two occasions, to not ground into the double play.

Instead, that hustle turned into runs later in the innings. And it was needed as OU earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

The stadium will be cleared and then Game 2 will begin.

Scoreless game in the fourth, and Gabbie Garcia could have hit into a double play. Instead, it was just a fielder’s choice. A&M elected to intentionally walk Kendall Wells, and Kasidi Pickering made that decision backfire.

Pickering came through with an RBI single as part of a three-run fourth.

Then in the sixth, with the game tied 3-3, it was Ailana Agbayani’s turn to show the hustle. Because she didn’t get doubled up, it gave Kai Minor an opportunity with two outs.

Minor made it count with an RBI triple that proved to be the game-winner.

Miali Guachino got the start and held A&M scoreless through four innings. She ran into trouble in the fifth, allowing three runs to pave the way for Audrey Lowry to come in.

Lowry had to work her way out of a jam in the sixth inning but proved to be up to the task. Lowry did the same in the seventh.

A&M had runners on first and second with two out in the seventh, and Lowry closed the door.

A&M did not give Wells a legitimate shot at tying the NCAA single-season home run record. Wells had a single and was walked the other three times. She remains at 36 home runs.

OU is 47-7 overall and 19-4 in the SEC. The Sooners have clinched a share of the SEC regular season championship. If they can sweep the doubleheader? OU will be the outright champion, followed by Alabama at 19-5 in conference play.