Oklahoma
OU expected to hire former NFL, Clemson DT DeShawn Williams in analyst role

by: George Stoia
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) reacts to a defensive stop in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
OU is expected to hire former Clemson defensive tackle and nine-year NFL pro DeShawn Williams in a defensive analyst role, according to SoonerScoop sources.

