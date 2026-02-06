OU expected to hire former NFL, Clemson DT DeShawn Williams in analyst role

OU expected to hire former NFL, Clemson DT DeShawn Williams in analyst roleby: George Stoia41 minutes agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppDec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) reacts to a defensive stop in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images OU is expected to hire former Clemson defensive tackle and nine-year NFL pro DeShawn Williams in a defensive analyst role, according to SoonerScoop sources.